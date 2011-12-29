Nagpur, Dec 29 Select pulses quoted strong in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on good demand from millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses, weak overseas supply and increased demand from South-based millers also boosted prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram prices recovered further in Nagpur APMC on good buying support from local millers amid tight supply from producing regions. * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market but demand was poor. TUAR * In Nagpur APMC, Tuar prices showed firm tendency on renewed demand from millers. Delay in overseas arrival also boosted prices. * Tuar varieties remained static in open market matching the demand and supply position. * Moong Chamki firmed up in open market on increased marriage season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,200-3,600, Tuar dal - 5,200-5,600, Udid at 3,550-3,650, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,600-5,800, Moong - 3,800-4,100, Moong Mogar (clean) 5,500-5,800, Gram - 3,500-3,550, Gram Super best bold - 3,800-4,000 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,750-3,476 2,750-3,400 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 2,560-2,895 2,500-2,880 Moong Auction n.a. 3,600-3,700 Udid Auction n.a. 3,400-3,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400 Gram Super Best Bold 4,450-4,600 4,450-4,650 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,000-4,250 4,000-4,250 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,900-4,100 3,900-4,100 Deshi gram Raw 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 6,400-9,200 6,400-9,200 Gram Pink 6,200-6,700 6,200-6,700 Tuar Fataka Best 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Tuar Fataka Medium 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Tuar Dal Best Phod 4,600-4,850 4,600-4,850 Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Tuar Gavarani 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300 Tuar Karnataka 3,500-3,700 3,500-3,700 Tuar Black 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Masoor dal best 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Masoor dal medium 3,175-3,250 3,175-3,250 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong Mogar Medium best 6,000-6,300 6,000-6,300 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong Dal Chilka best 5,300-5,450 5,300-5,450 Moong dal Medium 4,650-4,900 4,650-4,900 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 5,100-5,700 5,000-5,600 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,800-5,950 5,800-5,950 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,100 4,800-5,100 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,800 3,500-3,800 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 2,550-2,650 2,550-2,650 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,525-2,575 2,525-2,575 Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,000 2,600-3,000 Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,350-2,750 2,350-2,750 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,250 1,200-1,250 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,600 1,550-1,600 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,400 1,350-1,400 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,200 2,050-2,200 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,450 1,300-1,450 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,500 1,450-1,500 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,500 3,200-3,500 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 6,000-10,500 6,000-10,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,800-5,000 3,800-5,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,900 1,600-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 27.2 degree Celsius (80.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 10.6 degree Celsius (51.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 79 per cent, lowest - 33 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)