Nagpur, Jan 2 Select pulses moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from millers amid good supply from producing regions. High moisture content arrival and increased overseas supply also affected prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur APMC on poor buying support from local millers amid healthy supply from producing belts. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also affected sentiment. * Deshi gram raw firmed up in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. TUAR * In Nagpur APMC, tuar prices declined on poor buying support from local millers. Good over overseas tuar supply also affected prices. * Tuar varieties reported strong in open market on good marriage season demand from local traders amid weak supply from millers. Fresh enquiries from South-based traders also boosted prices. * Masoor varieties zoomed up in open market on good buying support from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,200-3,600, Tuar dal - 5,200-5,600, Udid at 3,550-3,650, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,600-5,800, Moong - 3,800-4,100, Moong Mogar (clean) 5,500-5,800, Gram - 3,500-3,550, Gram Super best bold - 3,800-4,000 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,501-3,265 2,600-3,340 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 2,300-2,900 2,420-2,970 Moong Auction n.a. 3,600-3,700 Udid Auction n.a. 3,400-3,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400 Gram Super Best Bold 4,450-4,600 4,450-4,650 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,000-4,250 4,000-4,250 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,900-4,100 3,900-4,100 Deshi gram Raw 3,400-3,500 3,250-3,350 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 6,400-9,200 6,400-9,200 Gram Pink 6,300-6,800 6,200-6,700 Tuar Fataka Best 5,900-6,100 5,700-5,800 Tuar Fataka Medium 5,600-5,800 5,500-5,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod 4,900-5,200 4,600-4,850 Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,700-4,800 4,400-4,500 Tuar Gavarani 3,300-3,400 3,200-3,300 Tuar Karnataka 3,600-3,800 3,500-3,700 Tuar Black 6,000-6,200 5,800-6,000 Masoor dal best 3,400-3,650 3,400-3,450 Masoor dal medium 3,200-3,400 3,175-3,250 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong Mogar Medium best 6,000-6,300 6,000-6,300 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong Dal Chilka best 5,300-5,450 5,300-5,450 Moong dal Medium 4,650-4,900 4,650-4,900 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 5,100-5,700 5,100-5,700 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,800-5,950 5,800-5,950 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,100 4,800-5,100 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,800 3,500-3,800 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 2,550-2,650 2,550-2,650 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,525-2,575 2,525-2,575 Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,000 2,600-3,000 Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,350-2,750 2,350-2,750 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,250 1,200-1,250 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,600 1,550-1,600 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,400 1,350-1,400 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,200 2,050-2,200 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,450 1,300-1,450 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,500 1,450-1,500 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,500 3,200-3,500 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 6,000-10,500 6,000-10,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,800-5,000 3,800-5,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,700-2,900 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,900 1,600-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 27.6 degree Celsius (81.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.2 degree Celsius (70.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 100 per cent, lowest - 77 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 22 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)