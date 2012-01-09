Select pulses showed firm tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased buying support from millers amid weak supply from producing belts. Notable rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and reported demand from South-based millers also helped to push up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram prices reported higher in Nagpur APMC on fresh marriage season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * Deshi gram showed firm tendency in open market here on increased demand from local traders. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also boosted sentiment. TUAR * In Nagpur APMC, tuar prices zoomed up on increased demand from local millers amid tight supply from the producing regions also helped to push up prices. * Tuar varieties shot up in open market on fresh marriage season demand from local traders. Delay in overseas arrival also boosted prices. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,200-3,600, Tuar dal - 5,400-5,800, Udid at 3,550-3,650, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,600-5,800, Moong - 3,900-4,100, Moong Mogar (clean) 5,800-6,000, Gram - 3,400-3,600, Gram Super best bold - 4,000-4,100 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,800-3,451 2,800-3,425 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 2,665-3,401 2,550-3,151 Moong Auction n.a. 3,600-3,700 Udid Auction n.a. 3,400-3,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400 Gram Super Best Bold 4,450-4,600 4,450-4,650 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,000-4,250 4,000-4,250 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,900-4,100 3,900-4,100 Deshi gram Raw 3,550-3,650 3,500-3,600 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 6,300-9,100 6,300-9,100 Gram Pink 6,100-6,600 6,100-6,600 Tuar Fataka Best 6,000-6,200 5,950-6,150 Tuar Fataka Medium 5,700-5,900 5,650-5,850 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,100-5,400 4,900-5,200 Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,900-5,000 4,700-4,800 Tuar Gavarani 3,900-4,100 3,600-3,800 Tuar Karnataka 3,900-4,100 3,700-3,800 Tuar Black 6,000-6,300 5,900-6,200 Masoor dal best 3,400-3,650 3,400-3,650 Masoor dal medium 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 6,600-6,750 6,600-6,750 Moong Mogar Medium best 6,150-6,450 6,150-6,450 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong Dal Chilka best 5,400-5,550 5,400-5,550 Moong dal Medium 4,750-5,000 4,750-5,000 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 5,100-5,700 5,100-5,700 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,450-6,600 6,300-6,400 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,900-6,200 5,800-6,100 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,500 3,700-4,200 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 2,650-2,750 2,650-2,750 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 2,425-2,525 2,425-2,525 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,525-2,625 2,525-2,625 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 2,650-3,050 2,650-3,050 Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,450-2,800 2,450-2,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,250 1,200-1,250 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,500 1,450-1,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,300 1,250-1,300 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,200 2,050-2,200 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,450 1,300-1,450 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,300 1,250-1,300 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,150-1,250 1,150-1,250 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,500 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,700-2,900 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 6,000-10,500 6,000-10,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,800-5,000 3,800-5,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,700-3,000 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,900 1,600-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.9 degree Celsius (85.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.0 degree Celsius (59.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 87 per cent, lowest - 45 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 25 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)