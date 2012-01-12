Gram and Tuar prices zoomed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased seasonal demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Upward trend on NCDEX, notable rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses prices and fresh demand from South-based millers also helped to push up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram Kabuli reported healthy recovery in open market on good marriage season demand from local traders. Weak supply from producing regions also pushed up prices. TUAR * Tuar Gavarani and Tuar Karnataka reported higher in open market on increased demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,200-3,600, Tuar dal - 5,400-5,800, Udid at 3,650-3,750, Udid Mogar (clean) - 4,800-5,000, Moong - 4,000-4,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 5,600-5,800, Gram - 3,500-3,700, Gram Super best bold - 4,000-4,200 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,750-3,475 2,500-3,190 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 2,975-3,400 2,975-3,351 Moong Auction n.a. 3,600-3,700 Udid Auction n.a. 3,400-3,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400 Gram Super Best Bold 4,450-4,600 4,450-4,600 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,000-4,250 4,000-4,250 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,925-4,150 3,925-4,150 Deshi gram Raw 3,550-3,650 3,550-3,650 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,000-9,100 6,300-9,100 Gram Pink 6,100-6,600 6,100-6,600 Tuar Fataka Best 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Tuar Fataka Medium 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,100-5,400 5,100-5,400 Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,900-5,000 4,900-5,000 Tuar Gavarani 3,950-4,150 3,900-4,100 Tuar Karnataka 4,000-4,200 3,950-4,150 Tuar Black 6,000-6,300 6,000-6,300 Masoor dal best 3,500-3,650 3,500-3,650 Masoor dal medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 6,600-6,750 6,600-6,750 Moong Mogar Medium best 6,150-6,450 6,150-6,450 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong Dal Chilka best 5,400-5,550 5,400-5,550 Moong dal Medium 4,750-5,000 4,750-5,000 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 5,100-5,700 5,100-5,700 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,600 4,000-4,600 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 2,650-2,750 2,650-2,750 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,575-2,625 2,575-2,625 Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 2,475-2,525 2,475-2,525 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,550-2,625 2,550-2,625 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 2,650-3,100 2,650-3,100 Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,450-2,850 2,450-2,850 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,250 1,200-1,250 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,500 1,450-1,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,300 1,250-1,300 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,200 2,050-2,200 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,450 1,300-1,450 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,300 1,250-1,300 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,150-1,250 1,150-1,250 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,500 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,700-2,900 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 6,000-10,500 6,000-10,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,800-5,000 3,800-5,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,700-3,000 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,900 1,600-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 25.4 degree Celsius (77.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 08.5 degree Celsius (47.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 77 per cent, lowest - 22 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 26 and 09 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)