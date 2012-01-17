Gram prices moved down again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local millers amid healthy supply from producing regions. High moisture content arrival and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also affected sentiment in thin trading activity., according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Deshi gram raw reported weak in open market here in absence of buyers amid release of stock from stockists. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply position. * Masoor and Moong varieties reported marginal fall in open market in absence of buyers and increased supply from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,200-3,600, Tuar dal - 5,400-5,800, Udid at 3,650-3,750, Udid Mogar (clean) - 4,800-5,000, Moong - 4,000-4,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 5,600-5,800, Gram - 3,500-3,700, Gram Super best bold - 4,000-4,200 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,515-3,475 2,625-3,475 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 2,625-3,475 Moong Auction n.a. 3,600-3,700 Udid Auction n.a. 3,400-3,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400 Gram Super Best Bold 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,150-4,500 4,150-4,500 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200 Deshi gram Raw 3,650-3,800 3,700-3,850 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,000-9,100 7,000-9,100 Gram Pink 6,100-6,600 6,100-6,600 Tuar Fataka Best 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100 Tuar Fataka Medium 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,000-5,300 5,000-5,300 Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Tuar Gavarani 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000 Tuar Karnataka 3,900-4,100 3,900-4,100 Tuar Black 6,000-6,300 6,000-6,300 Masoor dal best 3,450-3,650 3,500-3,650 Masoor dal medium 3,250-3,400 3,300-3,400 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 6,550-6,700 6,600-6,750 Moong Mogar Medium best 6,100-6,400 6,150-6,450 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong Dal Chilka best 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,550 Moong dal Medium 4,700-5,000 4,750-5,000 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 5,000-5,600 5,000-5,600 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,600 4,000-4,600 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 2,650-2,750 2,650-2,750 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,575-2,625 2,575-2,625 Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 2,475-2,525 2,475-2,525 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,550-2,625 2,550-2,625 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 2,650-3,100 2,650-3,100 Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,450-2,850 2,450-2,850 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,250 1,200-1,250 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,500 1,450-1,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,300 1,250-1,300 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,200 2,050-2,200 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,450 1,300-1,450 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,400 1,350-1,400 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,350 1,250-1,350 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,600 2,100-2,600 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,700-2,900 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 6,000-10,500 6,000-10,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,800-5,000 3,800-5,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,200 3,050-3,200 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,100 2,700-3,100 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,700 1,400-1,700 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-2,000 1,700-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.7 degree Celsius (87.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 10.2 degree Celsius (50.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 71 per cent, lowest - 14 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 12 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)