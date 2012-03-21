Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down on lack of demand from local millers amid healthy supply from producing regions. High moisture content arrival, good overseas supply and weak trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses also helped to push down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Deshi gram raw reported higher in open market on good demand from local traders. Fresh enquiries from South-based traders also boosted prices. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market matching the demand and supply position. * Batri dal reported weak in open market in absence of buyers amid ample supply from producing regions. * Lakhodi dal reported higher in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,200-3,250, Tuar dal - 5,000-5,100, Udid at 3,000-3,100, Udid Mogar (clean) - 4,300-4,500, Moong - 4,000-4,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 5,200-5,300, Gram - 3,450-3,550, Gram Super best bold - 4,100-4,200 for 100 kg. * Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,620-3,360 2,750-3,380 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 2,500-3,258 2,500-3,350 Moong Auction n.a. 3,500-3,600 Udid Auction 3,200-3,300 3,450-3,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400 Gram Super Best Bold 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,000-4,100 4,000-4,100 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,950-4,100 3,950-4,100 Deshi gram Raw 3,750-3,900 3,700-3,900 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,000-8,600 7,000-8,600 Gram Pink 4,400-5,300 4,400-5,300 Tuar Fataka Best 5,400-5,900 5,400-5,900 Tuar Fataka Medium 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod 4,700-5,200 4,700-5,200 Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,300-4,600 4,300-4,600 Tuar Gavarani 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,450 Tuar Karnataka 3,450-3,550 3,450-3,550 Tuar Black 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Masoor dal best 3,550-3,700 3,550-3,700 Masoor dal medium 3,400-3,550 3,400-3,550 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Moong Mogar Medium best 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong Dal Chilka best 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,900 Moong dal Medium 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 4,800-5,500 4,800-5,500 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,300 3,800-4,300 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,725 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,420-2,480 2,400-2,440 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,525-2,600 2,525-2,600 Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 2,425-2,550 2,425-2,550 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,350 1,250-1,350 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,300 1,250-1,300 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,625 1,350-1,625 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,475 1,300-1,475 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,200 2,050-2,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,450 1,400-1,450 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,650 2,200-2,650 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,200 2,600-3,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 6,300-10,000 6,300-10,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,500 3,700-4,500 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 39.7 degree Celsius (103.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.0 degree Celsius (71.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 39 per cent, lowest - 18 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 40 and 21 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)