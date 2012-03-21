Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down on
lack of demand from local millers amid healthy supply from producing regions. High moisture
content arrival, good overseas supply and weak trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses also helped to
push down prices, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Deshi gram raw reported higher in open market on good demand from local traders.
Fresh enquiries from South-based traders also boosted prices.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market matching the demand and supply position.
* Batri dal reported weak in open market in absence of buyers amid ample supply from
producing regions.
* Lakhodi dal reported higher in open market on good seasonal demand from local
traders amid tight supply from producing regions.
* In Akola, Tuar - 3,200-3,250, Tuar dal - 5,000-5,100, Udid at 3,000-3,100,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 4,300-4,500, Moong - 4,000-4,200, Moong Mogar
(clean) 5,200-5,300, Gram - 3,450-3,550, Gram Super best bold - 4,100-4,200
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open
market in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,620-3,360 2,750-3,380
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 2,500-3,258 2,500-3,350
Moong Auction n.a. 3,500-3,600
Udid Auction 3,200-3,300 3,450-3,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400
Gram Super Best Bold 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 4,000-4,100 4,000-4,100
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,950-4,100 3,950-4,100
Deshi gram Raw 3,750-3,900 3,700-3,900
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 7,000-8,600 7,000-8,600
Gram Pink 4,400-5,300 4,400-5,300
Tuar Fataka Best 5,400-5,900 5,400-5,900
Tuar Fataka Medium 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600
Tuar Dal Best Phod 4,700-5,200 4,700-5,200
Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,300-4,600 4,300-4,600
Tuar Gavarani 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,450
Tuar Karnataka 3,450-3,550 3,450-3,550
Tuar Black 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100
Masoor dal best 3,550-3,700 3,550-3,700
Masoor dal medium 3,400-3,550 3,400-3,550
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Moong Mogar Medium best 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800
Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a.
Moong Dal Chilka best 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,900
Moong dal Medium 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 4,800-5,500 4,800-5,500
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,300 3,800-4,300
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,725
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,420-2,480 2,400-2,440
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,525-2,600 2,525-2,600
Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 2,425-2,550 2,425-2,550
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200
Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,350 1,250-1,350
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,300 1,250-1,300
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,625 1,350-1,625
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,475 1,300-1,475
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,200 2,050-2,200
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,450 1,400-1,450
Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750
Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,650 2,200-2,650
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,200 2,600-3,200
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 6,300-10,000 6,300-10,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,500 3,700-4,500
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 39.7 degree Celsius (103.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
22.0 degree Celsius (71.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 39 per cent, lowest - 18 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 40 and 21 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)