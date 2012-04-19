Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported
higher on increased demand from local millers amid tight supply from producing regions. Delay in
overseas arrival, upward trend on NCDEX and healthy hike in Madhya Pradesh pulses also helped to
push up prices, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties remained static in open market matching the demand and supply
position.
* Watana varieties firmed up in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders
amid weak supply from producing regions.
* In Akola, Tuar - 3,350-3,450, Tuar dal - 5,300-5,400, Udid at 3,200-3,300,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 4,400-4,600, Moong - 4,300-4,500, Moong Mogar
(clean) 5,200-5,400, Gram - 3,550-3,650, Gram Super best bold - 4,300-4,400
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin
trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,280-3,615 3,230-3,615
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 2,870-3,400 2,550-3,400
Moong Auction n.a. 3,500-3,600
Udid Auction n.a. 3,200-3,300
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400
Gram Super Best Bold 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,900
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 4,100-4,350 4,100-4,350
Deshi gram Raw 3,550-3,750 3,550-3,750
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 7,800-9,300 7,800-9,300
Gram Pink 4,800-5,500 4,800-5,500
Tuar Fataka Best 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000
Tuar Fataka Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200
Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,600-4,600 4,600-4,600
Tuar Gavarani 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700
Tuar Karnataka 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800
Tuar Black 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500
Masoor dal best 3,750-3,900 3,750-3,900
Masoor dal medium 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600
Moong Mogar Medium best 5,400-5,700 5,400-5,700
Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a.
Moong Dal Chilka best 5,000-5,300 5,000-5,300
Moong dal Medium 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 4,800-5,800 4,800-5,800
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,450-4,800 4,450-4,800
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,600 4,200-4,600
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,420-2,480 2,420-2,480
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,750-2,825 2,650-2,725
Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 2,575-2,650 2,475-2,550
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,650-2,850 2,550-2,750
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,550 3,000-3,450
Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,250 2,700-3,150
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,300 1,250-1,300
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,450 1,400-1,450
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,350 2,000-2,350
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,050 1,900-2,050
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,450 1,250-1,450
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800
Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900
Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,650 1,550-1,650
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,700 2,300-2,700
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,300 2,700-3,300
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 6,300-10,100 6,300-10,100
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,700 3,700-4,700
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300
Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,850-3,100 2,850-3,100
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 43.2 degree Celsius (109.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
26.2 degree Celsius (79.2 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 51 per cent, lowest - 33 per cent.
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 40 and 26
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)