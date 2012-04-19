Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on increased demand from local millers amid tight supply from producing regions. Delay in overseas arrival, upward trend on NCDEX and healthy hike in Madhya Pradesh pulses also helped to push up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. TUAR * Tuar varieties remained static in open market matching the demand and supply position. * Watana varieties firmed up in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,350-3,450, Tuar dal - 5,300-5,400, Udid at 3,200-3,300, Udid Mogar (clean) - 4,400-4,600, Moong - 4,300-4,500, Moong Mogar (clean) 5,200-5,400, Gram - 3,550-3,650, Gram Super best bold - 4,300-4,400 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,280-3,615 3,230-3,615 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 2,870-3,400 2,550-3,400 Moong Auction n.a. 3,500-3,600 Udid Auction n.a. 3,200-3,300 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400 Gram Super Best Bold 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,900 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 4,100-4,350 4,100-4,350 Deshi gram Raw 3,550-3,750 3,550-3,750 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,800-9,300 7,800-9,300 Gram Pink 4,800-5,500 4,800-5,500 Tuar Fataka Best 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Tuar Fataka Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200 Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,600-4,600 4,600-4,600 Tuar Gavarani 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700 Tuar Karnataka 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800 Tuar Black 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500 Masoor dal best 3,750-3,900 3,750-3,900 Masoor dal medium 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Moong Mogar Medium best 5,400-5,700 5,400-5,700 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong Dal Chilka best 5,000-5,300 5,000-5,300 Moong dal Medium 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 4,800-5,800 4,800-5,800 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,450-4,800 4,450-4,800 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,600 4,200-4,600 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,420-2,480 2,420-2,480 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,750-2,825 2,650-2,725 Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 2,575-2,650 2,475-2,550 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,650-2,850 2,550-2,750 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,550 3,000-3,450 Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,250 2,700-3,150 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,300 1,250-1,300 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,450 1,400-1,450 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,350 2,000-2,350 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,050 1,900-2,050 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,450 1,250-1,450 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,650 1,550-1,650 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,700 2,300-2,700 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,300 2,700-3,300 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 6,300-10,100 6,300-10,100 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,700 3,700-4,700 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,850-3,100 2,850-3,100 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 43.2 degree Celsius (109.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 26.2 degree Celsius (79.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 51 per cent, lowest - 33 per cent. FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 40 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)