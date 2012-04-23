Nagpur, Apr 23 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) reported higher on increased seasonal demand from local millers amid tight
supply from producing regions. Delay in overseas arrival, notable rise on NCDEX and upward trend
in Madhya Pradesh pulses also helped to push up prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Major gram varieties firmed up in open market on increased marriage season demand
from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya
Pradesh gram prices also boosted sentiment.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties zoomed up in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders
amid tight supply from producing belts. Reports about delay in overseas arrival also
helped to push up prices.
* In Akola, Tuar - 3,350-3,450, Tuar dal - 5,300-5,400, Udid at 3,200-3,300,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 4,400-4,600, Moong - 4,300-4,500, Moong Mogar
(clean) 5,200-5,400, Gram - 3,550-3,650, Gram Super best bold - 4,300-4,400
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin
trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,300-3,615 3,240-3,600
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 2,700-3,280 2,700-3,240
Moong Auction n.a. 3,500-3,600
Udid Auction n.a. 3,200-3,300
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400
Gram Super Best Bold 4,850-5,100 4,750-4,950
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 4,450-4,600 4,350-4,450
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 4,200-4,450 4,100-4,350
Deshi gram Raw 3,650-3,850 3,550-3,750
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 7,800-9,300 7,800-9,300
Gram Pink 4,800-5,500 4,800-5,500
Tuar Fataka Best 6,000-6,200 5,800-6,000
Tuar Fataka Medium 5,800-5,900 5,600-5,700
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,200-5,400 5,000-5,200
Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,800-5,000 4,600-4,800
Tuar Gavarani 3,700-3,800 3,600-3,700
Tuar Karnataka 3,800-3,900 3,700-3,800
Tuar Black 6,500-6,700 6,300-6,500
Masoor dal best 3,750-3,900 3,750-3,900
Masoor dal medium 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600
Moong Mogar Medium best 5,400-5,700 5,400-5,700
Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a.
Moong Dal Chilka best 5,000-5,300 5,000-5,300
Moong dal Medium 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 4,900-5,900 4,900-5,900
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,450-4,800 4,450-4,800
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,600 4,200-4,600
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,420-2,480 2,420-2,480
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,750-2,825 2,750-2,825
Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 2,575-2,650 2,575-2,650
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,650-2,850 2,650-2,850
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,550 3,100-3,550
Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,250 2,800-3,250
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,300 1,250-1,300
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,450 1,400-1,450
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,350 2,000-2,350
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,050 1,900-2,050
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,450 1,250-1,450
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900
Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,650 1,550-1,650
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,700-3,000
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,400 2,800-3,400
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 6,500-10,100 6,300-10,100
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,700 3,700-4,700
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300
Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,850-3,100 2,850-3,100
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 41.3 degree Celsius (106.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.4 degree Celsius (76.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 74 per cent, lowest - 40 per cent.
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 25
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
ATTN: Soyabean market, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will
be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya.