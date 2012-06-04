Nagpur, June 4 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed up on increased demand from local millers amid tight supply from producing regions. Delay in overseas supply and healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also boosted sentiment. Reports about delay in monsoon in Vidarbha activated stockists, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Deshi gram reported higher on good demand from local traders and weak supply from producing belts. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply position. * Watana white (nylon) recovered marginally in open market on good demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,700-3,800, Tuar dal - 5,800-6,100, Udid at 3,600-3,900, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,200-5,400, Moong - 4,400-4,700, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,100-6,400, Gram - 4,000-4,200, Gram Super best bold - 5,400-5,600 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,910-4,442 3,910-4,170 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,151-3,700 3,000-3,600 Moong Auction 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Udid Auction 3,100-3,200 2,800-3,000 Masoor Auction 2,600-2,800 2,300-2,400 Gram Super Best Bold 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,300-5,350 5,300-5,350 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,150-5,250 5,150-5,250 Deshi gram Raw 4,700-4,900 4,650-4,850 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 8,700-9,700 8,700-9,700 Gram Pink 5,500-5,900 5,500-5,900 Tuar Fataka Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Tuar Fataka Medium 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,350-5,500 5,350-5,500 Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,600-5,000 4,600-5,000 Tuar Gavarani 3,300-3,700 3,300-3,700 Tuar Karnataka 3,600-3,900 3,600-3,900 Tuar Black 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900 Masoor dal best 4,250-4,350 4,250-4,350 Masoor dal medium 4,050-4,150 4,050-4,150 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Moong Mogar Medium best 5,600-5,900 5,600-5,900 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong Dal Super best 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200 Moong dal Medium 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Moong dal Chilka 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,900 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 5,000-6,000 5,000-6,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,650-5,050 4,650-5,050 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,700 4,300-4,700 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 2,900-3,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,150 3,050-3,150 Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,150 3,050-3,100 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,500 3,900-4,500 Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,300-4,100 3,300-4,100 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,375 1,300-1,375 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,750 1,550-1,750 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,450 1,250-1,450 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,700 1,550-1,700 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,550 1,500-1,550 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,800-12,500 8,800-12,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,800 6,800-7,800 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,700 3,400-3,700 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,650 1,300-1,650 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,950 1,750-1,950 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 41.8 degree Celsius (107.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 30.4 degree Celsius (86.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 44 per cent, lowest - 28 per cent. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 42 and 31 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)