Nagpur, June 9 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) reported strong on good demand from local millers amid tight supply from
producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses, weak overseas supply and enquiries
from South-based millers also boosted prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Deshi gram raw declined marginally in open market in absence of buyers amid high
moisture content arrival.
TUAR
* Tuar black reported strong in open market on good marriage season demand from local
traders amid tight supply from producing regions.
* Rice varieties zoomed up again in open market on good seasonal demand from local
traders amid weak supply from producing belts like Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh.
* In Akola, Tuar - 3,700-3,800, Tuar dal - 5,800-6,100, Udid at 3,600-3,900,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,200-5,400, Moong - 4,400-4,700, Moong Mogar
(clean) 6,100-6,400, Gram - 4,000-4,200, Gram Super best bold - 5,400-5,600
for 100 kg.
* Wheat and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin
trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,920-4,366 3,900-4,310
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 3,131-3,900 3,100-3,900
Moong Auction 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Udid Auction n.a. 3,100-3,200
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 5,050-5,150 5,050-5,150
Deshi gram Raw 4,000-4,200 4,050-4,250
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 8,700-9,700 8,700-9,700
Gram Pink 5,500-5,900 5,500-5,900
Tuar Fataka Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Tuar Fataka Medium 5,500-5,850 5,500-5,850
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,350-5,500 5,350-5,500
Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,600-5,000 4,600-5,000
Tuar Gavarani 3,300-3,900 3,300-3,900
Tuar Karnataka 3,650-3,950 3,650-3,950
Tuar Black 7,000-7,100 6,900-7,000
Masoor dal best 4,250-4,350 4,250-4,350
Masoor dal medium 4,050-4,150 4,050-4,150
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700
Moong Mogar Medium best 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000
Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a.
Moong Dal Super best 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200
Moong dal Medium 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500
Moong dal Chilka 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,900
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 5,000-6,000 5,000-6,000
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,550-4,950 4,550-4,950
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,600 4,200-4,600
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,150 3,050-3,150
Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,500 3,900-4,500
Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,300-4,100 3,300-4,100
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,275-1,325 1,275-1,325
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,675 1,450-1,675
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,525 1,400-1,525
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,450 1,250-1,450
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,350-2,600 2,200-2,400
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,550-1,700
Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,700-1,750
Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,750 1,500-1,550
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,400 3,000-3,300
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 2,800-3,200
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,800-12,500 8,800-12,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,800 6,800-7,800
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,700 3,400-3,700
Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,100-3,300
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,750-1,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 41.8 degree Celsius (107.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
31.5 degree Celsius (88.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 73 per cent, lowest - 35 per cent.
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thundershower likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 32 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)