Nagpur, June 13 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed up again on increased seasonal demand from local millers amid tight supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and reported demand from South-based millers also helped to push up prices. Pre-monsoon rains in parts of Vidarbha affected arrival, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram Kabuli and gram pink reported higher in open market on good buying support from local traders amid weak supply from producing belts. TUAR * Tuar varieties remained steady in open market matching the demand and supply position. * Rice Chinnor recovered marginally in open market on good demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions like Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,900-4,100, Tuar dal - 6,000-6,300, Udid at 3,600-3,900, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,200-5,400, Moong - 4,400-4,700, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,100-6,400, Gram - 4,200-4,400, Gram Super best bold - 5,600-5,800 for 100 kg. * Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,918-4,462 3,700-4,300 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,000-3,880 Moong Auction 3,325-3,400 3,300-3,400 Udid Auction n.a. 3,100-3,200 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Deshi gram Raw 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 8,900-9,800 8,800-9,800 Gram Pink 5,700-6,000 5,600-6,000 Tuar Fataka Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Tuar Fataka Medium 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Tuar Gavarani 3,200-3,700 3,200-3,700 Tuar Karnataka 3,500-3,800 3,500-3,800 Tuar Black 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900 Masoor dal best 4,250-4,350 4,250-4,350 Masoor dal medium 4,050-4,150 4,050-4,150 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700 Moong Mogar Medium best 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong Dal Super best 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200 Moong dal Medium 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Moong dal Chilka 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,900 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 5,000-6,000 5,000-6,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,550-4,950 4,550-4,950 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,600 4,200-4,600 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,150 3,050-3,150 Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,500 3,900-4,500 Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,300-4,100 3,300-4,100 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,275-1,325 1,275-1,325 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,675 1,450-1,675 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,525 1,400-1,525 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,450 1,250-1,450 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,350-2,600 2,350-2,600 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,750 1,600-1,750 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,400 3,000-3,400 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,800-12,500 8,800-12,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,800 6,800-7,800 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,550-3,700 3,500-3,700 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,300 3,200-3,300 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,750-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 39.2 degree Celsius (102.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 27.5 degree Celsius (81.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 90 per cent, lowest - 37 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thundershower likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 39 and 27 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)