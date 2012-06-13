Nagpur, June 13 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) zoomed up again on increased seasonal demand from local millers amid tight supply from
producing regions. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and reported demand from South-based
millers also helped to push up prices. Pre-monsoon rains in parts of Vidarbha affected arrival,
according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram Kabuli and gram pink reported higher in open market on good buying support from
local traders amid weak supply from producing belts.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties remained steady in open market matching the demand and supply
position.
* Rice Chinnor recovered marginally in open market on good demand from local traders
amid tight supply from producing regions like Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh.
* In Akola, Tuar - 3,900-4,100, Tuar dal - 6,000-6,300, Udid at 3,600-3,900,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,200-5,400, Moong - 4,400-4,700, Moong Mogar
(clean) 6,100-6,400, Gram - 4,200-4,400, Gram Super best bold - 5,600-5,800
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open
market in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,918-4,462 3,700-4,300
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 3,000-3,880
Moong Auction 3,325-3,400 3,300-3,400
Udid Auction n.a. 3,100-3,200
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Deshi gram Raw 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 8,900-9,800 8,800-9,800
Gram Pink 5,700-6,000 5,600-6,000
Tuar Fataka Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Tuar Fataka Medium 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400
Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800
Tuar Gavarani 3,200-3,700 3,200-3,700
Tuar Karnataka 3,500-3,800 3,500-3,800
Tuar Black 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900
Masoor dal best 4,250-4,350 4,250-4,350
Masoor dal medium 4,050-4,150 4,050-4,150
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700
Moong Mogar Medium best 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000
Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a.
Moong Dal Super best 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200
Moong dal Medium 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500
Moong dal Chilka 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,900
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 5,000-6,000 5,000-6,000
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,550-4,950 4,550-4,950
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,600 4,200-4,600
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,150 3,050-3,150
Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,500 3,900-4,500
Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,300-4,100 3,300-4,100
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,275-1,325 1,275-1,325
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,675 1,450-1,675
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,525 1,400-1,525
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,450 1,250-1,450
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,350-2,600 2,350-2,600
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,750 1,600-1,750
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,400 3,000-3,400
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,800-12,500 8,800-12,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,800 6,800-7,800
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,550-3,700 3,500-3,700
Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,300 3,200-3,300
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,750-1,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 39.2 degree Celsius (102.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
27.5 degree Celsius (81.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 90 per cent, lowest - 37 per cent.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thundershower likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and Minimum temperature likely to be around 39 and 27 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)