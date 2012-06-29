Nagpur, June 29 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) touched to a record high on increased demand from local millers amid tight supply from producing regions. Delay in monsoon, sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses and upward trend on NCDEX also activated stockists, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply position. * Batri dal and Lakhodi dal showed firm tendency in open market on good marriage season demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,800-4,000, Tuar dal - 5,900-6,200, Udid at 3,700-4,000, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,300-5,500, Moong - 4,900-5,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,500-6,800, Gram - 4,400-4,600, Gram Super best bold - 5,700-6,000 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,140-4,600 4,140-4,500 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,375-4,238 Moong Auction n.a. 3,325-3,400 Udid Auction n.a. 2,800-2,900 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 5,700-6,100 5,700-6,100 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,400-5,700 5,400-5,700 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Deshi gram Raw 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 9,400-10,000 9,400-10,000 Gram Pink 6,000-6,400 6,000-6,400 Tuar Fataka Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Tuar Fataka Medium 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500 Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,600-4,900 4,600-4,900 Tuar Gavarani 3,500-4,100 3,500-4,100 Tuar Karnataka 4,000-4,300 3,950-4,250 Tuar Black 7,100-7,200 7,100-7,200 Masoor dal best 4,250-4,350 4,250-4,350 Masoor dal medium 4,050-4,150 4,050-4,150 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800 Moong Mogar Medium best 5,800-6,100 5,7800-6,100 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong Dal Super best 5,100-5,800 5,100-5,800 Moong dal Chilka 4,600-5,200 4,600-5,200 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 5,000-6,000 5,000-6,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,600-5,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,150 3,000-3,100 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,600-2,700 2,500-2,600 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,950-3,100 2,950-3,100 Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,500 3,900-4,500 Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,300-4,100 3,300-4,100 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,275-1,325 1,275-1,325 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,675 1,450-1,675 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,525 1,400-1,525 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,200-2,500 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,100-2,300 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,450 1,250-1,450 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,050 1,850-2,050 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,800 1,650-1,800 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,450 3,000-3,450 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,650 3,000-3,650 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,800-12,500 8,800-12,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,800 6,800-7,800 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,750 3,600-3,700 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,300 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 37.7 degree Celsius (99.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 26.3 degree Celsius (79.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 68 per cent, lowest - 37 per cent. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 38 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)