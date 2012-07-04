Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) shot up again on good
buying support from local millers amid restricted supply from producing regions. Notable rise on
NCDEX, weak overseas supply and delay in monsoon arrival said to be the reasons for upward trend
in gram prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Deshi gram raw reported higher in open market on increased demand from local traders
amid thin supply from producing belts. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices
also boosted sentiment.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply
position.
* Rice HMT firmed up again on good demand from local traders amid tight supply from
producing regions like Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
* In Akola, Tuar - 3,800-4,000, Tuar dal - 5,900-6,200, Udid at 3,700-4,000,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,300-5,500, Moong - 4,900-5,200, Moong Mogar
(clean) 6,500-6,800, Gram - 4,400-4,600, Gram Super best bold - 5,700-6,000
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open
market in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 4,375-4,710 4,200-4,650
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 3,501-4,220
Moong Auction n.a. 3,325-3,400
Udid Auction n.a. 2,800-2,900
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 5,900-6,200 5,900-6,200
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Deshi gram Raw 4,650-4,850 4,600-4,800
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 9,400-10,000 9,400-10,000
Gram Pink 6,000-6,400 6,000-6,400
Tuar Fataka Best 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Tuar Fataka Medium 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600
Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,900
Tuar Gavarani 3,600-4,100 3,600-4,100
Tuar Karnataka 4,100-4,300 3,950-4,300
Tuar Black 7,100-7,200 7,100-7,200
Masoor dal best 4,250-4,350 4,250-4,350
Masoor dal medium 4,050-4,150 4,050-4,150
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800
Moong Mogar Medium best 5,800-6,100 5,7800-6,100
Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a.
Moong Dal Super best 5,100-5,800 5,100-5,800
Moong dal Chilka 4,600-5,200 4,600-5,200
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 5,000-6,000 5,000-6,000
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,600-5,000
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,150 3,050-3,150
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,600-2,700 2,600-2,700
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,950-3,100 2,950-3,100
Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,500 3,900-4,500
Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,300-4,100 3,300-4,100
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,275-1,325 1,275-1,325
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,675 1,450-1,675
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,525 1,400-1,525
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,200-2,500
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,100-2,300
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,450 1,250-1,450
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950
Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200
Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,900 1,750-1,900
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,650 3,100-3,550
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,900 3,050-3,750
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,800-12,500 8,800-12,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,800 6,800-7,800
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,650-3,800 3,650-3,800
Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.8 degree Celsius (89.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
25.0 degree Celsius (77.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 97 per cent, lowest - 79 per cent.
Rainfall : 1.7 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature
likely to be around 33 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)