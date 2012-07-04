Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) shot up again on good buying support from local millers amid restricted supply from producing regions. Notable rise on NCDEX, weak overseas supply and delay in monsoon arrival said to be the reasons for upward trend in gram prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Deshi gram raw reported higher in open market on increased demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing belts. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also boosted sentiment. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply position. * Rice HMT firmed up again on good demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions like Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,800-4,000, Tuar dal - 5,900-6,200, Udid at 3,700-4,000, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,300-5,500, Moong - 4,900-5,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,500-6,800, Gram - 4,400-4,600, Gram Super best bold - 5,700-6,000 for 100 kg. * Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,375-4,710 4,200-4,650 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,501-4,220 Moong Auction n.a. 3,325-3,400 Udid Auction n.a. 2,800-2,900 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 5,900-6,200 5,900-6,200 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Deshi gram Raw 4,650-4,850 4,600-4,800 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 9,400-10,000 9,400-10,000 Gram Pink 6,000-6,400 6,000-6,400 Tuar Fataka Best 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Tuar Fataka Medium 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600 Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,900 Tuar Gavarani 3,600-4,100 3,600-4,100 Tuar Karnataka 4,100-4,300 3,950-4,300 Tuar Black 7,100-7,200 7,100-7,200 Masoor dal best 4,250-4,350 4,250-4,350 Masoor dal medium 4,050-4,150 4,050-4,150 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800 Moong Mogar Medium best 5,800-6,100 5,7800-6,100 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong Dal Super best 5,100-5,800 5,100-5,800 Moong dal Chilka 4,600-5,200 4,600-5,200 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 5,000-6,000 5,000-6,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,600-5,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,150 3,050-3,150 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,600-2,700 2,600-2,700 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,950-3,100 2,950-3,100 Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,500 3,900-4,500 Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,300-4,100 3,300-4,100 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,275-1,325 1,275-1,325 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,675 1,450-1,675 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,525 1,400-1,525 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,200-2,500 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,100-2,300 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,450 1,250-1,450 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,900 1,750-1,900 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,650 3,100-3,550 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,900 3,050-3,750 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,800-12,500 8,800-12,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,800 6,800-7,800 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,650-3,800 3,650-3,800 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.8 degree Celsius (89.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.0 degree Celsius (77.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 97 per cent, lowest - 79 per cent. Rainfall : 1.7 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)