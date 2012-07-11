Nagpur, July 11 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency here on lack of demand from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram Kabuli and gram pink reported higher in open market on good demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing belts. TUAR * Tuar black quoted down in open market on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions. * Watana varieties firmed up in open market on good demand from local traders. Reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,000-4,100, Tuar dal - 6,100-6,400, Udid at 3,900-4,100, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,400-5,700, Moong - 4,900-5,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,500-6,800, Gram - 4,400-4,600, Gram Super best bold - 5,700-6,000 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,550-4,820 4,550-4,930 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,330-4,330 Moong Auction n.a. 3,500-3,700 Udid Auction n.a. 2,800-2,900 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,000-6,300 6,000-6,300 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Deshi gram Raw 4,700-4,850 4,700-4,850 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 9,600-10,000 9,500-10,000 Gram Pink 6,200-6,500 6,100-6,500 Tuar Fataka Best 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Tuar Fataka Medium 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500 Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Tuar Gavarani 3,700-4,200 3,700-4,200 Tuar Karnataka 4,100-4,300 4,100-4,300 Tuar Black 6,900-7,000 7,100-7,200 Masoor dal best 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Masoor dal medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800 Moong Mogar Medium best 5,800-6,100 5,7800-6,100 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong Dal Super best 5,100-5,800 5,100-5,800 Moong dal Chilka 4,700-5,500 4,700-5,500 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 5,000-6,000 5,000-6,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,600-5,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,150 3,050-3,150 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,600-2,700 2,600-2,700 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,175 3,000-3,150 Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,250 3,150-3,200 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,100 2,850-3,050 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,600 3,950-4,550 Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,400-4,200 3,350-4,150 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,275-1,325 1,275-1,325 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,700 1,450-1,700 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,550 1,400-1,550 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,650 2,300-2,500 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,450 1,250-1,450 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,900 1,750-1,900 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,650 3,100-3,650 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,900 3,050-3,900 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,800-12,500 8,800-12,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,800 6,800-7,800 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,650-3,800 3,650-3,800 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.2 degree Celsius (90.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.4 degree Celsius (74.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 98 per cent, lowest - 72 per cent. Rainfall : 2.4 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)