Nagpur, July 12 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on increased demand from local millers amid tight supply from producing regions. Notable rise on NCDEX, weak overseas supply, fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh pulses and enquiries from South-based millers also helped to push up prices. Reports about weak monsoon in Maharashtra activated stockists, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar gavarani reported higher in open market on increased demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * Batri dal and Lakhodi dal firmed up in open market on good demand from local traders. Reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,000-4,100, Tuar dal - 6,100-6,400, Udid at 3,900-4,100, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,400-5,700, Moong - 4,900-5,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,500-6,800, Gram - 4,400-4,600, Gram Super best bold - 5,700-6,000 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,730-4,050 4,550-4,900 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,390-4,400 3,330-4,330 Moong Auction n.a. 3,700-3,800 Udid Auction n.a. 2,800-2,900 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,000-6,300 6,000-6,300 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Deshi gram Raw 4,700-4,850 4,700-4,850 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 9,600-10,000 9,600-10,000 Gram Pink 6,200-6,500 6,200-6,500 Tuar Fataka Best 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Tuar Fataka Medium 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500 Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Tuar Gavarani 3,750-4,250 3,700-4,200 Tuar Karnataka 4,100-4,300 4,100-4,300 Tuar Black 6,900-7,000 6,900-7,000 Masoor dal best 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Masoor dal medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800 Moong Mogar Medium best 5,800-6,100 5,7800-6,100 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong Dal Super best 5,100-5,800 5,100-5,800 Moong dal Chilka 4,700-5,500 4,700-5,500 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 5,000-6,000 5,000-6,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,600-5,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 3,050-3,150 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,650-2,750 2,600-2,700 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,175 3,000-3,150 Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,250 3,150-3,200 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,100 2,850-3,050 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,600 3,950-4,550 Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,400-4,200 3,350-4,150 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,275-1,325 1,275-1,325 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,700 1,450-1,700 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,550 1,400-1,550 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,650 2,300-2,500 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,450 1,250-1,450 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,900 1,750-1,900 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,650 3,100-3,650 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,900 3,050-3,900 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,800-12,500 8,800-12,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,800 6,800-7,800 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,650-3,800 3,650-3,800 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.2 degree Celsius (93.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.8 degree Celsius (76.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 96 per cent, lowest - 62 per cent. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 35 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)