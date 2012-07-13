Nagpur, July 13 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) firmed up on good demand from local millers amid tight supply from producing
regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, weak overseas supply, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and
reported demand from South-based millers also boosted prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram super best bold and medium best reported higher on increased demand from local
traders amid weak supply from millers. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices
also boosted sentiment.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply
position.
* Major rice varieties reported down in open market on lack of demand from local
traders amid healthy supply from producing regions like Chattisgarh and Madhya
Pradesh
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,000-4,100, Tuar dal - 6,100-6,400, Udid at 3,900-4,100,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,400-5,700, Moong - 4,900-5,200, Moong Mogar
(clean) 6,500-6,800, Gram - 4,400-4,600, Gram Super best bold - 5,700-6,000
for 100 kg.
* Wheat and other commodities prices remained steady in open
market in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 4,300-4,950 4,200-4,900
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 3,400-4,266
Moong Auction n.a. 3,700-3,800
Udid Auction n.a. 2,800-2,900
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 6,050-6,350 6,000-6,300
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,650-5,850 5,600-5,800
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Deshi gram Raw 4,700-4,850 4,700-4,850
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 6,500-9,500 6,500-9,500
Gram Pink 6,200-6,500 6,200-6,500
Tuar Fataka Best 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Tuar Fataka Medium 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500
Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800
Tuar Gavarani 3,750-4,250 3,750-4,250
Tuar Karnataka 4,100-4,300 4,100-4,300
Tuar Black 6,900-7,000 6,900-7,000
Masoor dal best 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400
Masoor dal medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800
Moong Mogar Medium best 5,800-6,100 5,7800-6,100
Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a.
Moong Dal Super best 5,100-5,800 5,100-5,800
Moong dal Chilka 4,700-5,500 4,700-5,500
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 5,000-6,000 5,000-6,000
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,600-5,000
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,650-2,750 2,650-2,750
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,175 3,000-3,150
Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,250 3,150-3,200
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,100 2,850-3,050
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,600 3,950-4,550
Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,400-4,200 3,350-4,150
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,275-1,325 1,275-1,325
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,700 1,450-1,700
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,550 1,400-1,550
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,650 2,300-2,500
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,450 1,250-1,450
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,350-2,600 2,500-2,800
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,850-1,950
Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-2,000 1,900-2,200
Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,700 1,750-1,900
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,400 3,100-3,650
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,600 3,050-3,900
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,700-12,500 8,800-12,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,700-7,800 6,800-7,800
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,700 3,650-3,800
Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,300 3,350-3,400
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 35.4 degree Celsius (95.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.8 degree Celsius (76.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 93 per cent, lowest - 58 per cent.
Rainfall : .0 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature
likely to be around 32 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)