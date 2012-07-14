Nagpur, July 14 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) quoted strong on increased buying support from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Poor monsoon, notable rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses and reported demand from South-based millers also activated stockists, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Deshi gram raw firmed up on increased demand from local traders amid weak supply from millers. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also boosted sentiment. TUAR * Tuar gavarani showed weak tendency in open market in absence of buyers amid release stock from stockists. * Batri dal reported down in open market on lack of demand from local traders amid healthy supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,000-4,100, Tuar dal - 6,100-6,400, Udid at 3,900-4,100, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,400-5,700, Moong - 4,900-5,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,500-6,800, Gram - 4,400-4,600, Gram Super best bold - 5,700-6,000 for 100 kg. * Wheat and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,000-5,000 4,300-4,950 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,470-4,300 3,400-4,265 Moong Auction n.a. 3,700-3,800 Udid Auction n.a. 2,800-2,900 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,050-6,350 6,050-6,350 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,650-5,850 5,650-5,850 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Deshi gram Raw 4,750-4,850 4,700-4,850 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 6,500-9,500 6,500-9,500 Gram Pink 6,200-6,500 6,200-6,500 Tuar Fataka Best 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Tuar Fataka Medium 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500 Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Tuar Gavarani 3,700-4,200 3,750-4,250 Tuar Karnataka 4,100-4,300 4,100-4,300 Tuar Black 6,900-7,000 6,900-7,000 Masoor dal best 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Masoor dal medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800 Moong Mogar Medium best 5,800-6,100 5,7800-6,100 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong Dal Super best 5,100-5,800 5,100-5,800 Moong dal Chilka 4,700-5,500 4,700-5,500 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 5,000-6,000 5,000-6,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,600-5,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,100-3,200 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,650-2,750 2,650-2,750 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,175 3,000-3,150 Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,250 3,150-3,200 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,100 2,850-3,050 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,600 3,950-4,550 Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,400-4,200 3,350-4,150 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,275-1,325 1,275-1,325 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,700 1,450-1,700 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,550 1,400-1,550 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,650 2,300-2,500 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,450 1,250-1,450 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,350-2,600 2,350-2,600 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-2,000 1,700-2,000 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,700 1,550-1,700 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,150-3,450 3,150-3,450 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,600 3,050-3,600 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,700-12,500 8,700-12,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,700-7,800 6,700-7,800 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.4 degree Celsius (93.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.1 degree Celsius (77.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 95 per cent, lowest - 61 per cent. Rainfall : .6 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 35 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)