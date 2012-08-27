Nagpur, Aug 28 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) reported higher on increased demand from local millers amid tight supply from
producing regions because of heavy rains. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses and weak
overseas supply also helped to push up prices, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Deshi gram recovered marginally in open market on good demand from local traders
amid tight supply from producing regions.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties quoted static in open market matching the demand and supply position.
* Major rice and wheat varieties reported strong in open market on increased festival
season demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing regions. Healthy
rise in Madhya Pradesh rice and wheat prices and enquiries from South-based traders
also boosted prices.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,800-4,900, Tuar dal - 7,000-7,300, Udid at 5,000-5,400,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 6,500-6,900, Moong - 5,000-5,300, Moong Mogar
(clean) 6,800-7,000, Gram - 5,000-5,300, Gram Super best bold - 6,600-6,900
for 100 kg.
* Other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity,
according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 4,651-4,770 4,500-4,710
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 4,500-4,700 4,300-4,700
Moong Auction n.a. 3,700-3,900
Udid Auction n.a. 2,800-2,900
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 6,300-6,600 6,300-6,600
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100
Deshi gram Raw 5,450-5,600 5,400-5,550
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 7,000-9,900 7,000-9,900
Gram Pink 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900
Tuar Fataka Best 6,800-7,500 6,800-7,500
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700
Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300
Tuar Gavarani 5,050-5,150 5,050-5,150
Tuar Karnataka 4,950-5,050 4,950-5,050
Tuar Black 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500
Masoor dal best 4,500-4,700 4,400-4,600
Masoor dal medium 4,300-4,500 4,200-4,400
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 6,900-7,000 6,900-7,000
Moong Mogar Medium best 6,000-6,400 6,000-6,400
Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a.
Moong Dal Super best 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900
Moong dal Chilka 4,900-5,100 4,900-5,100
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 5,900-7,000 5,900-7,000
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,500-7,000 6,500-7,000
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,300 5,700-6,300
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,900 3,500-3,900
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,125-3,300 3,100-3,275
Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,250 3,100-3,250
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400
Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,100 3,600-4,100
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,300-1,400
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,650 1,400-1,450
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,050 1,750-1,850
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,750-2,100 1,550-1,950
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,950 1,450-1,650
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,400-2,800
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,200-2,500
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,600 1,250-1,400
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,300-1,400
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,950-3,250 2,950-3,200
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,300 2,100-2,200
Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,200-2,500
Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 1,950-2,250
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,500 3,200-3,400
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,100 3,700-4,100
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,900-12,500 8,900-12,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,900-7,800 6,900-7,800
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,000 3,600-3,800
Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,700 3,400-3,500
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.0 degree Celsius (87.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.8 degree Celsius (74.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 98 per cent, lowest - 75 per cent.
Rainfall : 10.5 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature
likely to be around 28 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)