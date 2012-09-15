Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up on good buying support from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh pulses and reported demand from South-based millers also boosted prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Deshi gram raw showed weak tendency in open market on lack of demand from local traders amid high moisture content arrival. TUAR * Tuar black reported strong in open market on good festival season demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,800-4,900, Tuar dal - 6,600-6,900, Udid at 5,000-5,400, Udid Mogar (clean) - 6,500-6,900, Moong - 5,000-5,300, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,800-7,000, Gram - 4,700-5,000, Gram Super best bold - 6,300-6,600 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,700-4,910 4,700-4,800 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 4,190-4,500 4,150-4,500 Moong Auction n.a. 3,800-4,000 Udid Auction n.a. 2,800-2,900 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,250-6,350 6,250-6,350 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Deshi gram Raw 5,000-5,300 5,100-5,400 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 6,700-9,500 6,700-9,500 Gram Pink 6,900-6,900 6,900-6,900 Tuar Fataka Best 7,100-7,250 7,100-7,250 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Tuar Gavarani 4,900-5,100 4,900-5,100 Tuar Karnataka 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200 Tuar Black 7,200-7,500 7,100-7,500 Masoor dal best 4,450-4,650 4,450-4,650 Masoor dal medium 4,250-4,460 4,250-4,450 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong Mogar Medium best 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong dal Chilka 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 4,800-6,000 4,800-6,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,300 6,000-6,300 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,100-3,200 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,250 3,100-3,250 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,100 3,600-4,100 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,650 1,600-1,650 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,050 1,800-2,050 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,950 1,650-1,950 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,750 2,400-2,750 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,600 1,450-1,600 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,650-2,850 2,650-2,850 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,600 3,300-3,600 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,900 3,600-3,900 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-11,500 7,500-11,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-6,000 5,000-6,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,000 3,700-4,000 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.1 degree Celsius (88.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.9 degree Celsius (75.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 93 per cent, lowest - 59 per cent. Rainfall : 0.8 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)