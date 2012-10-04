Oct. 4Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices eased due to poor retail demand.
* Udid prices moved down due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,500 286-342 294-340
Wheat Tukda --,250 285-372 293-372
Jowar White 65 225-410 215-410
Bajra 035 210-265 230-257
PULSES
Gram 091 725-0,854 730-0,850
Udid 020 450-0,685 575-0,775
Moong 025 691-1,005 750-1,000
Tuar 010 650-875 610-815
Maize 20 285-310 280-305
Vaal Deshi 120 550-0,705 400-0,611
Choli 15 625-0,900 600-0,880
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510
Wheat (medium) 1,600-1,625 1,600-1,625
Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800
Bajra 1,310-1,320 1,290-1,300
Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
PULSES
Gram 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350
Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,400-5,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,950-4,000 3,950-4,000
Tuar 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000
Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Udid 3,400-3,450 3,450-3,500
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100