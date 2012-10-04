Oct. 4Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Udid prices moved down due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,500 286-342 294-340 Wheat Tukda --,250 285-372 293-372 Jowar White 65 225-410 215-410 Bajra 035 210-265 230-257 PULSES Gram 091 725-0,854 730-0,850 Udid 020 450-0,685 575-0,775 Moong 025 691-1,005 750-1,000 Tuar 010 650-875 610-815 Maize 20 285-310 280-305 Vaal Deshi 120 550-0,705 400-0,611 Choli 15 625-0,900 600-0,880 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510 Wheat (medium) 1,600-1,625 1,600-1,625 Wheat (superior best) 1,775-1,800 1,775-1,800 Bajra 1,310-1,320 1,290-1,300 Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 PULSES Gram 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,400-5,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,950-4,000 3,950-4,000 Tuar 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000 Moongdal 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Punjab Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100