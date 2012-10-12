Nagpur, Oct 12 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on increased demand from local millers amid tight supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and repeated demand from South-based millers also helped to push up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties firmed up in open market on good festival season demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing belts. Restricted arrival in other mandis also boosted prices. TUAR * Tuar varieties zoomed up in open market on increased seasonal demand from local traders. Reports about weak overseas supply also pushed up prices here. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,500-4,700, Tuar dal - 6,700-6,900, Udid at 5,000-5,400, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,700-5,900, Moong - 4,800-5,000, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,400-6,700, Gram - 4,600-4,800, Gram Super best bold - 6,000-6,200 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,775-4,401 3,700-4,380 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,450-4,060 Moong Auction n.a. 3,700-3,800 Udid Auction 3,500-3,700 2,800-2,900 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,300-6,500 6,100-6,200 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,000-6,150 5,800-6,000 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Deshi gram Raw 4,700-4,900 4,400-4,500 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,200-9,600 7,000-9,600 Gram Pink 7,300-7,200 7,100-7,200 Tuar Fataka Best 6,800-7,000 6,600-6,800 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,500-6,700 6,200-6,300 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,100-6,200 5,900-6,000 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,700-5,900 5,500-5,700 Tuar Gavarani 4,700-4,900 4,400-4,600 Tuar Karnataka 4,800-5,000 4,500-4,600 Tuar Black 6,900-7,100 6,600-6,900 Masoor dal best 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Masoor dal medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 6,300-6,600 6,300-6,600 Moong Mogar Medium best 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong dal Chilka 4,900-5,000 4,900-5,000 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 4,600-5,500 4,600-5,500 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,700 4,200-4,600 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,100 3,025-3,075 Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 3,150-3,250 3,100-3,200 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,950-3,050 2,900-3,000 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,050-4,350 4,000-4,300 Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,450-4,050 3,400-4,000 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,550 1,500-1,550 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,050 1,800-2,050 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,900 1,600-1,900 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,800 2,300-2,800 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,500 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,500 1,350-1,500 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,075 1,900-2,075 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,600 3,300-3,600 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-11,500 7,500-11,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-6,000 5,000-6,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,100 3,700-4,100 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.5 degree Celsius (92.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.1 degree Celsius (62.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 92 per cent, lowest - 35 per cent. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)