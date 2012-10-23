Nagpur, Oct 23 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on increased demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and upward trend on NCDEX also boosted sentiment, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar gavarani declined further in open market in absence of buyers amid good overseas supply. * Moong varieties reported strong in open market on good demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing region. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,200-4,400, Tuar dal - 6,600-6,800, Udid at 5,000-5,400, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,700-5,900, Moong - 4,800-5,000, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,400-6,700, Gram - 4,200-4,400, Gram Super best bold - 5,900-6,100 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,210-4,375 3,200-4,300 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,700-4,200 Moong Auction 3,800-4,000 3,700-3,800 Udid Auction n.a. 3,500-3,700 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,600-5,950 5,600-5,950 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,100-5,400 5,100-5,400 Deshi gram Raw 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,300-9,700 7,300-9,700 Gram Pink 7,400-7,200 7,400-7,200 Tuar Fataka Best 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Tuar Gavarani 4,350-4,650 4,400-4,700 Tuar Karnataka 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800 Tuar Black 7,000-7,300 7,000-7,300 Masoor dal best 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Masoor dal medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 7,000-7,100 6,900-7,000 Moong Mogar Medium best 6,500-6,600 6,300-6,500 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong dal Chilka 5,200-5,300 4,950-5,050 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 4,600-5,500 4,600-5,500 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,600-5,000 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,650 3,250-3,650 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,650-2,750 2,650-2,750 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,100 3,025-3,075 Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 3,150-3,250 3,100-3,200 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,950-3,050 2,900-3,000 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,050-4,350 4,000-4,300 Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,450-4,050 3,400-4,000 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,550 1,500-1,550 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,050 1,800-2,050 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,900 1,600-1,900 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,800 2,300-2,800 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,500 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,500 1,350-1,500 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,075 1,900-2,075 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,600 3,300-3,600 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,900 3,500-3,900 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-11,500 7,500-11,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-6,000 5,000-6,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,100 3,700-4,100 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.2 degree Celsius (90.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.3 degree Celsius (63.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 87 per cent, lowest - 42 per cent. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain mandi of Nagpur APMC and oil market in all over Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, on the occasion of Dussehra.