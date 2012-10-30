Nagpur, Oct 30 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) suffered heavily on lack of demand from local millers amid release of stock from stockists. Sharp fall on NCDEX, no takers in ready segment and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar Gavarani recovered smartly in open market here on increased festival season demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. * Masoor varieties showed weak tendency in open market in absence of buyers amid good supply from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,200-4,400, Tuar dal - 6,600-6,800, Udid at 5,000-5,400, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,700-5,900, Moong - 5,100-5,500, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,900-7,200, Gram - 4,300-4,600, Gram Super best bold - 6,100-6,300 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,600-4,330 2,660-4,400 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,700-4,200 Moong Auction n.a. 3,800-4,000 Udid Auction n.a. 3,500-3,700 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,600-5,750 5,600-5,750 Deshi gram Raw 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,900 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,000-9,500 7,000-9,500 Gram Pink 7,400-7,200 7,400-7,200 Tuar Fataka Best 6,700-6,900 6,700-6,900 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,100-5,500 5,100-5,500 Tuar Gavarani 4,900-5,100 4,600-4,800 Tuar Karnataka 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800 Tuar Black 7,000-7,300 7,000-7,300 Masoor dal best 4,300-4,400 4,400-4,500 Masoor dal medium 4,200-4,300 4,300-4,400 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 7,300-7,400 7,300-7,400 Moong Mogar Medium best 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong dal Chilka 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 4,900-5,800 4,900-5,800 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,650 3,250-3,650 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,650-2,750 2,650-2,750 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,100 3,025-3,075 Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 3,150-3,250 3,100-3,200 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,950-3,050 2,900-3,000 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,050-4,350 4,000-4,300 Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,450-4,050 3,400-4,000 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,550 1,500-1,550 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,050 1,800-2,050 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,900 1,600-1,900 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,800 2,300-2,800 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,500 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,500 1,350-1,500 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,075 1,900-2,075 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,600 3,300-3,600 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,900 3,500-3,900 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-11,500 7,500-11,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-6,000 5,000-6,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,100 3,700-4,100 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.3 degree Celsius (93.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 14.2 degree Celsius (57.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 90 per cent, lowest - 35 per cent. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)