Nagpur, Nov 5 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency in absence of buyers amid high moisture content arrival. Downward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties showed weak tendency in open market in absence of buyers amid profit- taking selling by stockists at higher level. TUAR * Tuar gavarani reported higher in open market on good festival season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * Jowar varieties moved down in open market on poor buying support from local traders amid good supply from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,200-4,400, Tuar dal - 6,600-6,800, Udid at 5,000-5,400, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,700-5,900, Moong - 5,100-5,500, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,900-7,200, Gram - 4,300-4,600, Gram Super best bold - 6,100-6,300 for 100 kg. * Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,750-4,150 3,800-4,300 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,950-4,100 Moong Auction n.a. 4,200-4,400 Udid Auction n.a. 3,500-3,700 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,100-6,300 6,300-6,500 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,900-6,000 6,000-6,200 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,500-5,550 5,600-5,750 Deshi gram Raw 4,600-4,700 4,700-4,900 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 6,500-9,500 6,500-9,500 Gram Pink 7,400-7,200 7,400-7,200 Tuar Fataka Best 6,700-6,900 6,700-6,900 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,100-5,500 5,100-5,500 Tuar Gavarani 5,000-5,200 4,950-5,150 Tuar Karnataka 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800 Tuar Black 7,100-7,400 7,100-7,400 Masoor dal best 4,300-4,400 4,400-4,500 Masoor dal medium 4,200-4,300 4,300-4,400 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 7,300-7,400 7,300-7,400 Moong Mogar Medium best 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong dal Chilka 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 4,900-5,800 4,900-5,800 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,650 3,250-3,650 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,650-2,750 2,650-2,750 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,850-2,950 2,850-2,950 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,650 1,600-1,650 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,050 1,800-2,050 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,900 1,600-1,900 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,800 2,300-2,800 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,500 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,500 1,350-1,500 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,875-2,000 1,875-2,000 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,300-3,600 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-11,500 7,500-11,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-6,000 5,000-6,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,400 3,800-4,500 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,600-1,800 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 2,000-2,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.3 degree Celsius (87.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 18.5 degree Celsius (65.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 92 per cent, lowest - 57 per cent. Rainfall : 16.4 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)