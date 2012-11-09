Nagpur, Nov 9 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) reported strong again on increased festival season demand from local traders amid weak
supply from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, good demand from South-based millers and
upward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also helped to push up prices, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties ruled steady in open market but demand was poor.
TUAR
* Tuar gavarani and tuar Karnataka firmed up in open market on good festival season
demand from local traders amid weak overseas supply.
* Rice Chinnor recovered further in open market on increased festival demand from
local traders amid thin supply from producing regions like Madhya Pradesh and
Chattisgarh.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,200-4,400, Tuar dal - 6,600-6,800, Udid at 5,000-5,400,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,700-5,900, Moong - 5,100-5,500, Moong Mogar
(clean) 6,900-7,200, Gram - 4,300-4,600, Gram Super best bold - 6,100-6,300
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open
market in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,711-4,880 3,600-4,800
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 3,100-3,900
Moong Auction n.a. 4,200-4,400
Udid Auction n.a. 3,600-3,900
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 6,300-6,600 6,300-6,600
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550
Deshi gram Raw 4,650-4,750 4,650-4,750
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 6,500-9,500 6,500-9,500
Gram Pink 7,400-7,200 7,400-7,200
Tuar Fataka Best 6,700-6,900 6,700-6,900
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,100-5,500 5,100-5,500
Tuar Gavarani 5,100-5,200 5,000-5,200
Tuar Karnataka 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800
Tuar Black 7,100-7,400 7,100-7,400
Masoor dal best 4,300-4,400 4,400-4,500
Masoor dal medium 4,200-4,300 4,300-4,400
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 7,300-7,400 7,300-7,400
Moong Mogar Medium best 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900
Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a.
Moong dal Chilka 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 4,900-5,800 4,900-5,800
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,350 3,250-3,350
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,750-2,850 2,650-2,750
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,850-4,250 3,850-4,250
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,650 1,600-1,650
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,050 1,800-2,050
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,900 1,600-1,900
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,800 2,300-2,800
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,500
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,500 1,350-1,500
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000
Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,875-2,000 1,875-2,000
Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,300-3,600
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-11,500 7,500-11,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-6,000 5,000-6,000
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,950-4,550 3,900-4,500
Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,650-4,150 3,600-4,100
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 30.4 degree Celsius (86.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
12.7 degree Celsius (54.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 95 per cent, lowest - 45 per cent.
Rainfall : .0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 13 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)