Nagpur, Nov 9 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong again on increased festival season demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, good demand from South-based millers and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also helped to push up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar gavarani and tuar Karnataka firmed up in open market on good festival season demand from local traders amid weak overseas supply. * Rice Chinnor recovered further in open market on increased festival demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing regions like Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,200-4,400, Tuar dal - 6,600-6,800, Udid at 5,000-5,400, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,700-5,900, Moong - 5,100-5,500, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,900-7,200, Gram - 4,300-4,600, Gram Super best bold - 6,100-6,300 for 100 kg. * Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,711-4,880 3,600-4,800 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,100-3,900 Moong Auction n.a. 4,200-4,400 Udid Auction n.a. 3,600-3,900 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,300-6,600 6,300-6,600 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Deshi gram Raw 4,650-4,750 4,650-4,750 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 6,500-9,500 6,500-9,500 Gram Pink 7,400-7,200 7,400-7,200 Tuar Fataka Best 6,700-6,900 6,700-6,900 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,100-5,500 5,100-5,500 Tuar Gavarani 5,100-5,200 5,000-5,200 Tuar Karnataka 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800 Tuar Black 7,100-7,400 7,100-7,400 Masoor dal best 4,300-4,400 4,400-4,500 Masoor dal medium 4,200-4,300 4,300-4,400 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 7,300-7,400 7,300-7,400 Moong Mogar Medium best 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong dal Chilka 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 4,900-5,800 4,900-5,800 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,350 3,250-3,350 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,750-2,850 2,650-2,750 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,850-4,250 3,850-4,250 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,650 1,600-1,650 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,050 1,800-2,050 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,900 1,600-1,900 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,800 2,300-2,800 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,500 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,500 1,350-1,500 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,875-2,000 1,875-2,000 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,300-3,600 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-11,500 7,500-11,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-6,000 5,000-6,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,950-4,550 3,900-4,500 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,650-4,150 3,600-4,100 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.4 degree Celsius (86.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 12.7 degree Celsius (54.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 95 per cent, lowest - 45 per cent. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)