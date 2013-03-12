Nagpur, Mar 12 Gram and tuar prices in the trading activity of the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed firm tendency on good demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX in gram prices, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and reported demand from South-based millers also pushed up prices, sources said Tuesday. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties recovered in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. Fresh enquiries from South-based traders also boosted prices. TUAR * Tuar varieties reported strong in open market on good festival season demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Restricted overseas supply and fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh tuar prices also boosted prices. * Moong and Udid firmed up in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,600-4,800, Tuar dal - 6,400-6,600, Udid at 5,600-5,800, Udid Mogar (clean) - 6,000-6,300, Moong - 5,900-6,400, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,100-7,300, Gram - 3,400-3,500, Gram Super best bold - 4,900-5,100 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,750-3,140 2,700-3,100 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,880-4,490 3,800-4,400 Moong Auction n.a. 5,000-5,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,700-4,800 4,600-4,700 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,300-4,400 4,200-4,300 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,900-4,000 3,800-3,900 Deshi gram Raw 3,250-3,350 3,200-3,300 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 6,600-9,600 6,600-9,600 Gram Pink 7,100-7,300 7,100-7,300 Tuar Fataka Best 6,700-6,900 6,600-6,800 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,500-6,650 6,400-6,550 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,900-6,000 5,800-5,900 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,200-5,500 5,100-5,400 Tuar Gavarani 4,300-4,500 4,200-4,400 Tuar Karnataka 4,300-4,600 4,200-4,500 Tuar Black 6,700-6,900 6,700-6,900 Masoor dal best 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Masoor dal medium 4,000-4,300 4,000-4,300 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 7,400-7,600 7,300-7,400 Moong Mogar Medium best 6,800-7,100 6,800-7,000 Moong dal super best 6,400-6,500 6,300-6,400 Moong dal Chilka 6,200-6,300 6,150-6,250 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,100-6,900 6,100-6,900 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,600 5,800-6,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,500 4,800-5,200 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,500 5,000-5,400 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality New(100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,950 1,800-1,950 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,200 1,850-2,200 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,900 1,550-1,900 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,700-3,000 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,650 1,550-1,650 Rice BPT New (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,100 2,600-3,100 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Rice Swarna new 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,800 3,200-3,800 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-11,300 7,500-11,300 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,400-6,200 5,400-6,200 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,800 4,500-5,000 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,900-4,200 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 39.3 degree Celsius (102.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.6 degree Celsius (64.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 68 per cent, lowest - 21 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 39 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)