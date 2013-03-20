Nagpur, Mar 20 Gram and tuar prices in the trading activity of the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on good demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing belts because of unseasonal rains in parts of Vidarbha. Weak overseas pulses supply, fresh rise on NCDEX in gram prices, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and enquiries from South-based millers also boosted prices, sources said Wednesday. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram Kabuli and gram pink reported higher in open market on good marriage season demand from local traders amid restricted supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also boosted sentiment. TUAR * Tuar black showed firm tendency in open market on increased demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * Moong Chamki suffered heavily in open market in absence of buyers amid good supply from producing belts. * Wheat mill quality reported weak in open market on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions like Punjab and Haryana. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,200-4,400, Tuar dal - 6,600-6,800, Udid at 5,200-5,500, Udid Mogar (clean) - 6,000-6,300, Moong - 6,000-6,500, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,200-7,400, Gram - 3,100-3,200, Gram Super best bold - 4,600-4,700 for 100 kg. * Other varieties of wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,930-3,265 2,870-3,240 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,900-4,590 3,840-4,550 Moong Auction n.a. 5,000-5,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,950-4,050 3,950-4,050 Deshi gram Raw 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 6,800-9,700 6,700-9,700 Gram Pink 7,100-7,400 7,100-7,300 Tuar Fataka Best 6,750-6,950 6,750-6,950 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,550-6,700 6,550-6,700 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500 Tuar Gavarani 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Tuar Karnataka 4,350-4,650 4,350-4,650 Tuar Black 6,800-7,000 6,700-6,900 Masoor dal best 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Masoor dal medium 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 7,400-7,600 7,400-7,600 Moong Mogar Medium best 6,800-7,100 6,800-7,100 Moong dal super best 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong dal Chilka 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,000-6,800 6,200-7,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,600 6,000-6,600 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,500 4,800-5,500 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,500 5,000-5,500 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality New(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,700 1,650-1,850 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,950 1,800-1,950 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,200 1,850-2,200 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,900 1,550-1,900 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,700-3,000 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,650 1,550-1,650 Rice BPT New (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,100 2,600-3,100 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Rice Swarna new 1,800-2,100 1,800-2,100 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,800 3,200-3,800 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-11,300 7,500-11,300 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,400-6,200 5,400-6,200 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,800 4,500-5,000 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,900-4,200 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.7 degree Celsius (96.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.0 degree Celsius (69.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 66 per cent, lowest - 22 per cent Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Cloudy weather and chances of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)