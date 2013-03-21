Nagpur, Mar 21 Gram and tuar prices in the trading activity of the Nagpur
Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on subdued demand from
local traders amid good supply from producing regions. High moisture content arrival and easy
condition in Madhya Pradesh pulses also pulled down prices, sources said Thursday.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties ruled steady in open market but demand as poor.
TUAR
* Tuar gavarani recovered in open market on increased demand from local traders amid
tight supply from producing regions. Reports about weak overseas supply also boosted
prices.
* Udid varieties reported strong in open market on good buying support from local
traders. Shortage of stock in ready position pushed up prices.
* Batri dal prices firmed up in open market on good marriage season demand from local
traders amid weak supply from producing regions.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,200-4,400, Tuar dal - 6,600-6,800, Udid at 5,200-5,500,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 6,000-6,300, Moong - 6,000-6,500, Moong Mogar
(clean) 7,200-7,400, Gram - 3,100-3,200, Gram Super best bold - 4,600-4,700
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open
market in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,800-3,215 2,860-3,245
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 3,860-4,540 3,900-4,590
Moong Auction n.a. 5,000-5,200
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,950-4,050 3,950-4,050
Deshi gram Raw 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 6,800-9,700 6,800-9,700
Gram Pink 7,100-7,400 7,100-7,400
Tuar Fataka Best 6,750-6,950 6,750-6,950
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,550-6,700 6,550-6,700
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500
Tuar Gavarani 4,550-4,750 4,500-4,700
Tuar Karnataka 4,350-4,650 4,350-4,650
Tuar Black 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000
Masoor dal best 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700
Masoor dal medium 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 7,400-7,600 7,400-7,600
Moong Mogar Medium best 6,800-7,100 6,800-7,100
Moong dal super best 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Moong dal Chilka 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 6,000-6,800 6,000-6,800
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,100-6,600 6,000-6,600
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,500 4,800-5,500
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,500 5,000-5,500
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,350 3,200-3,300
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
Wheat Mill quality New(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,700 1,550-1,700
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,950 1,800-1,950
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,200 1,850-2,200
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,900 1,550-1,900
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,700-3,000
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,650 1,550-1,650
Rice BPT New (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,100 2,600-3,100
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600
Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500
Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200
Rice Swarna new 1,800-2,100 1,800-2,100
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,800 3,200-3,800
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-11,300 7,500-11,300
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,400-6,200 5,400-6,200
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,800 4,500-5,000
Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,900-4,200
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 35.6 degree Celsius (90.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
19.1 degree Celsius (66.2 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Cloudy weather and chances of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and Minimum
temperature likely to be around 38 and 20 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)