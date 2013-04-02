Nagpur, Apr 2 Gram prices in the trading activity of the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up on good demand from local millers amid tight supply from producing regions. Healthy hike on NCDEX and fresh demand from South-based millers also boosted prices, sources said Tuesday. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties showed weak tendency in open market in absence of buyers amid ample stock in ready position. TUAR * Tuar varieties reported higher in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * Udid varieties quoted lower in open market in absence of buyers amid high moisture content arrival. Profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level also pushed down prices. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,200-4,400, Tuar dal - 6,600-6,800, Udid at 5,200-5,500, Udid Mogar (clean) - 6,000-6,300, Moong - 6,000-6,500, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,200-7,400, Gram - 3,100-3,200, Gram Super best bold - 4,600-4,700 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,870-3,200 2,800-3,160 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,800-4,370 Moong Auction n.a. 5,000-5,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,300-4,500 4,600-4,600 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,000-4,250 4,200-4,400 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,850-3,950 3,850-4,000 Deshi gram Raw 3,400-3,500 3,500-3,600 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 6,800-9,700 6,800-9,700 Gram Pink 7,100-7,400 7,100-7,400 Tuar Fataka Best 6,700-7,000 6,600-6,900 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,800-5,900 5,700-5,900 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,200-5,500 5,100-5,400 Tuar Gavarani 4,300-4,400 4,200-4,400 Tuar Karnataka 4,250-4,450 4,150-4,450 Tuar Black 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Masoor dal best 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Masoor dal medium 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 7,400-7,600 7,400-7,600 Moong Mogar Medium best 6,800-7,100 6,800-7,100 Moong dal super best 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong dal Chilka 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,000-6,800 6,000-6,800 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,200 6,100-6,400 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,400 4,900-5,400 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,900 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,350 3,250-3,350 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality New(100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,650 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,950 1,800-1,950 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,700 1,550-1,900 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,600 2,200-2,600 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550 Rice BPT New (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,700 2,400-2,700 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,400 1,800-2,400 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,200 1,850-2,200 Rice Swarna new 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,750 3,200-3,750 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-11,300 7,500-11,300 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,400-6,200 5,400-6,200 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,850 4,300-4,850 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,200 3,700-4,200 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 39.7 degree Celsius (103.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.1 degree Celsius (71.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 59 per cent, lowest - 24 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky with chances of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 39 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)