Nagpur, Apr 3 Gram and tuar prices in the trading activity of the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed up once again on good demand from local millers amid tight supply from producing regions. Strong rally on NCDEX in gram, reports about weak crop position because of unseasonal rains and increased demand from South-based millers also helped to push up prices, sources said Wednesday. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar black firm up in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. * Masoor varieties quoted lower in open market in absence of buyers amid high moisture content arrival. Release of stock from stockists at higher level also pushed down prices. * Moong varieties showed firm tendency in open market on increased demand from local traders and weak supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,100-4,400, Tuar dal - 6,600-6,800, Udid at 5,100-5,400, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,900-6,200, Moong - 6,100-6,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,300-7,500, Gram - 3,200-3,300, Gram Super best bold - 4,200-4,300 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,900-3,200 2,805-3,200 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 4,000-4,525 3,800-4,400 Moong Auction n.a. 5,000-5,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,000-4,250 4,000-4,250 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,850-3,950 3,850-3,950 Deshi gram Raw 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 6,800-9,700 6,800-9,700 Gram Pink 7,100-7,400 7,100-7,400 Tuar Fataka Best 6,700-7,000 6,700-7,000 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500 Tuar Gavarani 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Tuar Karnataka 4,250-4,450 4,250-4,450 Tuar Black 7,000-7,100 6,800-7,000 Masoor dal best 4,300-4,600 4,500-4,700 Masoor dal medium 4,100-4,400 4,300-4,500 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 7,600-7,800 7,400-7,600 Moong Mogar Medium best 7,000-7,200 6,800-7,100 Moong dal super best 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,500 Moong dal Chilka 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,000-6,800 6,000-6,800 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,400 4,700-5,400 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,350 3,250-3,350 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality New(100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,650 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,950 1,800-1,950 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,700 1,550-1,900 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,600 2,200-2,600 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550 Rice BPT New (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,700 2,400-2,700 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,400 1,800-2,400 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,200 1,850-2,200 Rice Swarna new 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,750 3,200-3,750 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-11,300 7,500-11,300 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,400-6,200 5,400-6,200 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,850 4,300-4,850 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,200 3,700-4,200 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 39.4 degree Celsius (102.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.6 degree Celsius (72.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 37 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)