Nagpur, Apr 8 Gram and tuar prices in the trading activity of the Nagpur Agriculture
Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) shot up on good demand from local millers amid weak
supply from producing belts. Healthy rise on NCDEX in gram prices, increased demand from
South-based millers and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulsews also helped to push up prices,
sources said Monday.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram super best bold and medium best showed weak tendency in open market in absence
of buyers amid release of stock from stockists.
TUAR
* Tuar prices reported strong in open market on good seasonal demand from local
traders amid tight supply from producing belts. Reports about weak overseas supply
also boosted prices.
* Masoor varieties firmed up in open market in because of weak supply from producing
regions.
* Moong varieties recovered strongly in open market on increased demand from local
traders and weak supply from producing regions.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,100-4,400, Tuar dal - 6,600-6,800, Udid at 5,100-5,400,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,900-6,200, Moong - 6,100-6,600, Moong Mogar
(clean) 7,300-7,500, Gram - 3,200-3,300, Gram Super best bold - 4,200-4,300
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open
market in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,970-3,340 2,850-3,250
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 4,075-4,625 4,075-4,525
Moong Auction n.a. 4,800-5,000
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,100-4,400 4,300-4,500
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,800-4,150 4,000-4,250
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,850-3,950 3,850-3,950
Deshi gram Raw 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 6,800-9,700 6,800-9,700
Gram Pink 7,100-7,400 7,100-7,400
Tuar Fataka Best 6,700-7,000 6,700-6,900
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,400-6,600 6,300-6,500
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,900-6,200 5,800-5,900
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,400-5,700 5,200-5,500
Tuar Gavarani 4,500-4,700 4,300-4,400
Tuar Karnataka 4,450-4,650 4,250-4,450
Tuar Black 7,000-7,100 6,800-7,000
Masoor dal best 4,700-5,100 4,500-4,700
Masoor dal medium 4,300-4,600 4,300-4,500
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 7,800-8,100 7,600-7,900
Moong Mogar Medium best 7,300-7,500 6,800-7,100
Moong dal super best 6,400-6,700 6,400-6,500
Moong dal Chilka 6,300-6,500 6,200-6,300
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 6,000-6,800 6,000-6,800
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,400 4,700-5,400
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,350 3,250-3,350
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
Wheat Mill quality New(100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,650
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,950 1,800-1,950
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,700 1,550-1,900
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,600 2,200-2,600
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550
Rice BPT New (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,700 2,400-2,700
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300
Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,400 1,800-2,400
Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,200 1,850-2,200
Rice Swarna new 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,750 3,200-3,750
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-11,300 7,500-11,300
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,400-6,200 5,400-6,200
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,850 4,300-4,850
Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,200 3,700-4,200
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 41.2 degree Celsius (106.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
21.0 degree Celsius (69.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 47 per cent, lowest - 09 per cent.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 43 and 22 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)