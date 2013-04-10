Nagpur, Apr 10 Gram and tuar prices in the trading activity of the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on good demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing belts. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses and reported demand from South-based millers also boosted gram and tuar prices, sources said Wednesday. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Deshi gram raw showed weak tendency in open market in absence of buyers amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall on NCDEX also affected sentiment. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply position. * Lakhodi dal reported higher in open market on increased demand from local traders and weak supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,100-4,400, Tuar dal - 6,600-6,800, Udid at 5,100-5,400, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,900-6,200, Moong - 6,100-6,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,300-7,500, Gram - 3,200-3,300, Gram Super best bold - 4,200-4,300 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,930-3,570 2,900-3,500 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,900-4,600 3,850-4,600 Moong Auction n.a. 4,800-5,000 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,100-4,400 4,100-4,400 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,800-4,150 3,800-4,150 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,850-3,950 3,850-3,950 Deshi gram Raw 3,350-3,450 3,400-3,500 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 6,800-9,700 6,800-9,700 Gram Pink 7,100-7,400 7,100-7,400 Tuar Fataka Best 6,700-7,000 6,700-7,000 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600 Tuar Gavarani 4,350-4,550 4,350-4,550 Tuar Karnataka 4,450-4,650 4,250-4,450 Tuar Black 7,000-7,100 6,800-7,000 Masoor dal best 4,700-5,100 4,700-5,100 Masoor dal medium 4,300-4,600 4,300-4,600 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 7,800-8,100 7,800-8,100 Moong Mogar Medium best 7,300-7,500 7,300-7,500 Moong dal super best 6,400-6,700 6,400-6,700 Moong dal Chilka 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,000-6,800 6,000-6,800 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,200-6,500 6,200-6,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,700 4,900-5,700 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,100 5,800-6,100 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,350 3,250-3,350 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,950-3,050 2,900-3,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality New(100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,650 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,950 1,800-1,950 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,700 1,550-1,900 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,600 2,200-2,600 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550 Rice BPT New (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,700 2,400-2,700 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,400 1,800-2,400 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,200 1,850-2,200 Rice Swarna new 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,750 3,200-3,750 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-11,300 7,500-11,300 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,400-6,200 5,400-6,200 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,850 4,300-4,850 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,200 3,700-4,200 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.7 degree Celsius (108.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.7 degree Celsius (72.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 40 per cent, lowest - 15 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 43 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) Attn: Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, on the occasion of Gudhi Patwa.