Nagpur, Apr 12 Gram prices in the trading activity of the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency in absence of buyers amid profit-taking selling by stocksits at higher level. Easy condition on NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also affected sentiment, sources said Friday. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram pink reported higher in open market on good festival season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar Karnataka firmed up in open market on seasonal demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing belts. * Wheat mill quality showed firm tendency in open market on good demand from local traders and weak supply from producing regions like Punjab and Haryana. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,100-4,400, Tuar dal - 6,600-6,800, Udid at 5,100-5,400, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,900-6,200, Moong - 6,100-6,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,300-7,500, Gram - 3,200-3,300, Gram Super best bold - 4,200-4,300 for 100 kg. * Other varieties of wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,875-3,600 2,920-3,630 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,900-4,600 Moong Auction n.a. 4,800-5,000 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,100-4,400 4,100-4,400 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,800-4,150 3,800-4,150 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,850-3,950 3,850-3,950 Deshi gram Raw 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,450 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 6,800-9,700 6,800-9,700 Gram Pink 7,200-7,500 7,100-7,400 Tuar Fataka Best 6,700-7,000 6,700-7,000 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600 Tuar Gavarani 4,350-4,550 4,350-4,550 Tuar Karnataka 4,450-4,650 4,250-4,450 Tuar Black 7,200-7,200 6,800-7,000 Masoor dal best 4,700-5,100 4,700-5,100 Masoor dal medium 4,300-4,600 4,300-4,600 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 7,800-8,100 7,800-8,100 Moong Mogar Medium best 7,300-7,500 7,300-7,500 Moong dal super best 6,400-6,700 6,400-6,700 Moong dal Chilka 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,000-6,800 6,000-6,800 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,200-6,500 6,200-6,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,700 4,900-5,700 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,100 5,800-6,100 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,350 3,250-3,350 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,950-3,050 2,900-3,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality New(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,700 1,500-1,650 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,950 1,800-1,950 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,700 1,550-1,900 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,600 2,200-2,600 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550 Rice BPT New (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,700 2,400-2,700 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,400 1,800-2,400 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,200 1,850-2,200 Rice Swarna new 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,750 3,200-3,750 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-11,300 7,500-11,300 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,400-6,200 5,400-6,200 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,850 4,300-4,850 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,200 3,700-4,200 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.8 degree Celsius (108.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.9 degree Celsius (73.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 40 per cent, lowest - 15 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 43 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)