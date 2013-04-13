Apr 13 Gram and tuar prices in the trading activity of the Nagpur Agriculture
Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on increased demand from local millers
amid tight supply from producing regions. Reports about weak production of gram and tuar in this
season because of unseasonal rains and sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh tuar prices also helped to
push up prices, sources said Saturday.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties quoted static matching the demand and supply position.
* Rice HMT and HMT Shriram firmed up in open market on good demand from local
traders and weak supply from producing regions like Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,100-4,400, Tuar dal - 6,600-6,800, Udid at 5,100-5,400,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,900-6,200, Moong - 6,100-6,600, Moong Mogar
(clean) 7,300-7,500, Gram - 3,200-3,300, Gram Super best bold - 4,200-4,300
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open
market in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,200-3,650 3,100-3,600
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 4,250-4,640 4,200-4,600
Moong Auction n.a. 4,800-5,000
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,100-4,400 4,100-4,400
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,800-4,150 3,800-4,150
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,850-3,950 3,850-3,950
Deshi gram Raw 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,450
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 6,800-9,700 6,800-9,700
Gram Pink 7,200-7,500 7,200-7,500
Tuar Fataka Best 6,700-7,000 6,700-7,000
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600
Tuar Gavarani 4,350-4,550 4,350-4,550
Tuar Karnataka 4,450-4,650 4,450-4,650
Tuar Black 7,200-7,200 6,800-7,000
Masoor dal best 4,700-5,100 4,700-5,100
Masoor dal medium 4,300-4,600 4,300-4,600
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 7,800-8,100 7,800-8,100
Moong Mogar Medium best 7,300-7,500 7,300-7,500
Moong dal super best 6,400-6,700 6,400-6,700
Moong dal Chilka 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 6,000-6,800 6,000-6,800
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,200-6,500 6,200-6,500
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,700 4,900-5,700
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,100 5,800-6,100
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,350 3,250-3,350
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,950-3,050 2,900-3,000
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
Wheat Mill quality New(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,700 1,550-1,700
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,950 1,800-1,950
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,700 1,550-1,900
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,600 2,200-2,600
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550
Rice BPT New (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,700 2,400-2,700
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300
Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,400 1,800-2,400
Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,200 1,850-2,200
Rice Swarna new 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,850 3,200-3,750
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,100 3,500-4,000
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-11,300 7,500-11,300
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,400-6,200 5,400-6,200
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,850 4,300-4,850
Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,200 3,700-4,200
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 42.5 degree Celsius (108.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.6 degree Celsius (74.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 44 per cent, lowest - 16 per cent.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky with chances of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and Minimum
temperature likely to be around 44 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)