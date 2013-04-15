Apr 15 Gram and tuar prices in the trading activity of the Nagpur Agriculture
Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up on increased demand from local millers amid
tight supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and reported
demand from South-based millers also boosted prices, sources said Monday.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties firmed up in open market on renewed demand from local traders amid
weak supply from producing regions.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties reported strong in open market on good marriage season demand from
local traders amid weak overseas arrival. Healthy rise in tuar producing regions in
Vidarbha also boosted sentiment.
* Moong varieties showed upward trend in open market on good demand from local
traders and weak supply from producing regions.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,200-4,500, Tuar dal - 6,700-6,900, Udid at 5,200-5,500,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 6,000-6,300, Moong - 6,100-6,600, Moong Mogar
(clean) 7,300-7,500, Gram - 3,300-3,400, Gram Super best bold - 4,500-4,700
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open
market in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,140-3,650 3,100-3,650
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 4,310-4,725 4,260-4,630
Moong Auction n.a. 4,800-5,000
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,600-4,850 4,400-4,600
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 4,200-4,500 4,000-4,300
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 4,100-4,150 3,850-3,950
Deshi gram Raw 3,450-3,550 3,350-3,450
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 6,800-9,700 6,800-9,700
Gram Pink 7,200-7,500 7,200-7,500
Tuar Fataka Best 6,700-7,000 6,700-6,900
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,500
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,900-6,100 5,800-6,000
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,600-5,700 5,400-5,600
Tuar Gavarani 4,450-4,650 4,350-4,550
Tuar Karnataka 4,500-4,700 4,450-4,650
Tuar Black 7,400-7,500 6,800-7,000
Masoor dal best 4,700-5,100 4,700-5,100
Masoor dal medium 4,300-4,600 4,300-4,600
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 7,900-8,200 7,800-8,100
Moong Mogar Medium best 7,400-7,600 7,300-7,500
Moong dal super best 6,500-6,800 6,400-6,700
Moong dal Chilka 6,400-6,600 6,300-6,500
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 6,000-6,800 6,000-6,800
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,200-6,500 6,200-6,500
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,700 4,900-5,700
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,100 5,800-6,100
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,350 3,250-3,350
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,950-3,050 2,900-3,000
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
Wheat Mill quality New(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,700 1,550-1,700
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,950 1,800-1,950
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,700 1,550-1,900
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,600 2,200-2,600
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550
Rice BPT New (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,700 2,400-2,700
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300
Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,400 1,800-2,400
Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,200 1,850-2,200
Rice Swarna new 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,850 3,300-3,850
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,100 3,600-4,100
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-11,300 7,500-11,300
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,400-6,200 5,400-6,200
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,850 4,300-4,850
Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,200 3,700-4,200
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 38.2 degree Celsius (100.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
22.7 degree Celsius (72.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : .2 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky with chances of rains or thunder-showers. Maximum and Minimum
temperature likely to be around 41 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)