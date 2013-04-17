Apr 17 Gram and tuar prices in the trading activity of the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) suffered heavily on poor buying support from local millers amid subdued demand from local millers. Notable fall on NCDEX in gram and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh pulses prices also affected sentiment, sources said Wednesday. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram pink reported down in open market in absence of buyers amid high moisture content arrival. TUAR * Tuar varieties quoted steady in open market matching the demand and supply position. * Batri dal declined marginally in open market on poor demand from local traders and good supply from producing belts. * Major wheat and rice prices reported strong in open market here on increased marriage season demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,200-4,500, Tuar dal - 6,700-6,900, Udid at 5,200-5,500, Udid Mogar (clean) - 6,000-6,300, Moong - 6,100-6,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,300-7,500, Gram - 3,300-3,400, Gram Super best bold - 4,500-4,700 for 100 kg. * Other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,002-3,532 3,150-3,640 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 4,000-4,465 4,100-4,510 Moong Auction n.a. 4,800-5,000 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,600-4,850 4,600-4,850 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Deshi gram Raw 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 6,800-9,700 6,800-9,700 Gram Pink 7,100-7,400 7,200-7,500 Tuar Fataka Best 6,700-7,000 6,700-7,000 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Tuar Gavarani 4,450-4,650 4,450-4,650 Tuar Karnataka 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Tuar Black 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500 Masoor dal best 4,600-5,000 4,000-5,000 Masoor dal medium 4,200-4,560 4,200-4,500 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 7,900-8,200 7,900-8,200 Moong Mogar Medium best 7,400-7,600 7,400-7,600 Moong dal super best 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Moong dal Chilka 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,000-6,800 6,000-6,800 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,200-6,500 6,200-6,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,700 4,900-5,700 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,100 5,800-6,100 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,250-3,350 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality New(100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,550-1,700 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 1,800-1,950 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,100 1,800-2,000 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,800 1,550-1,900 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,250 2,500-2,950 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,800 2,200-2,700 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,300-1,500 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,450-1,550 Rice BPT New (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,250 2,600-2,900 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,100-2,300 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,500 1,800-2,400 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,250 1,850-2,200 Rice Swarna new 2,100-2,350 1,800-2,100 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,900 3,300-3,850 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,400 3,600-4,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-11,300 7,500-11,300 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,400-6,200 5,400-6,200 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,300-4,850 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 3,700-4,200 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.7 degree Celsius (108.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.7 degree Celsius (74.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 45 per cent, lowest - 15 per cent Rainfall : Nil. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 43 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)