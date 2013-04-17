Apr 17 Gram and tuar prices in the trading activity of the Nagpur Agriculture
Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) suffered heavily on poor buying support from local
millers amid subdued demand from local millers. Notable fall on NCDEX in gram and easy condition
in Madhya Pradesh pulses prices also affected sentiment, sources said Wednesday.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram pink reported down in open market in absence of buyers amid high moisture
content arrival.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties quoted steady in open market matching the demand and supply position.
* Batri dal declined marginally in open market on poor demand from local
traders and good supply from producing belts.
* Major wheat and rice prices reported strong in open market here on increased
marriage season demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,200-4,500, Tuar dal - 6,700-6,900, Udid at 5,200-5,500,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 6,000-6,300, Moong - 6,100-6,600, Moong Mogar
(clean) 7,300-7,500, Gram - 3,300-3,400, Gram Super best bold - 4,500-4,700
for 100 kg.
* Other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity,
according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,002-3,532 3,150-3,640
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 4,000-4,465 4,100-4,510
Moong Auction n.a. 4,800-5,000
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,600-4,850 4,600-4,850
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Deshi gram Raw 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 6,800-9,700 6,800-9,700
Gram Pink 7,100-7,400 7,200-7,500
Tuar Fataka Best 6,700-7,000 6,700-7,000
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Tuar Gavarani 4,450-4,650 4,450-4,650
Tuar Karnataka 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700
Tuar Black 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500
Masoor dal best 4,600-5,000 4,000-5,000
Masoor dal medium 4,200-4,560 4,200-4,500
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 7,900-8,200 7,900-8,200
Moong Mogar Medium best 7,400-7,600 7,400-7,600
Moong dal super best 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800
Moong dal Chilka 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 6,000-6,800 6,000-6,800
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,200-6,500 6,200-6,500
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,700 4,900-5,700
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,100 5,800-6,100
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,250-3,350
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,600-1,700
Wheat Mill quality New(100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,550-1,700
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 1,800-1,950
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,100 1,800-2,000
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,800 1,550-1,900
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,250 2,500-2,950
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,800 2,200-2,700
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,300-1,500
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,450-1,550
Rice BPT New (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,250 2,600-2,900
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,100-2,300
Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,500 1,800-2,400
Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,250 1,850-2,200
Rice Swarna new 2,100-2,350 1,800-2,100
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,900 3,300-3,850
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,400 3,600-4,200
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-11,300 7,500-11,300
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,400-6,200 5,400-6,200
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,300-4,850
Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 3,700-4,200
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 42.7 degree Celsius (108.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.7 degree Celsius (74.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 45 per cent, lowest - 15 per cent
Rainfall : Nil.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 43 and 24 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)