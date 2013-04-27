Nagpur, Apr 27 Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture produce and marking committee
(APMC) reported strong on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from
producing regions because of NVCC's indefinite trade bandh in all over Vidarbha. Strong rise in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also helped
to push up prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 37,000-40,900 36,000-40,100 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 37,100-41,000 36,100-40,200 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 40,500-41,000 40,000-40,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 500 37,000-40,900
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola n.a. n.a.
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha n.a. n.a.
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - n.a., Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - n.a., Malkapur - n.a., Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a.,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 5,100-5,300
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 40.3 degree Celsius (104.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.4 degree Celsius (75.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : Nil.
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 43 and 254
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
Attn : Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce's indefinite trade bandh in protest against introduction
of Local Body Tax by the Maharashtra Government today entered sixth day. Major wholesale
foodgrain and oil market remained closed and wore a deserted look. However, auctions in Nagpur
APMC started that too with weak trading activity. This affected arrival in all over soyabean
mandis in Vidarbha.