Nagpur, Apr 29 Gram prices in the trading activity of the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency in absence of buyers because of NVCC's indefinite trade bandh and high moisture content arrival. Downward trend on NCDEX also affected prices, sources said Monday. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,850-3,250 3,000-3,360 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 4,000-4,468 Moong Auction n.a. 5,000-5,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 44.4 degree Celsius (111.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.4 degree Celsius (77.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 49 per cent, lowest - 15 per cent. Rainfall : Nil. FORECAST: Clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 45 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) Attn : Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce's indefinite trade bandh in protest against introduction of Local Body Tax by the Maharashtra Government today entered eight day and no hope to resolve the problem. Major wholesale foodgrain and oil market remained closed and wore a deserted look. However, auctions in Nagpur APMC carried on with weak trading activity. This affected arrival of soyabean and gram in all over soyabean mandis in Vidarbha.