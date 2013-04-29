Nagpur, Apr 29 Gram prices in the trading activity of the Nagpur Agriculture Produce
and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency in absence of buyers because of NVCC's
indefinite trade bandh and high moisture content arrival. Downward trend on NCDEX also affected
prices, sources said Monday.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,850-3,250 3,000-3,360
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 4,000-4,468
Moong Auction n.a. 5,000-5,200
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 44.4 degree Celsius (111.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
25.4 degree Celsius (77.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 49 per cent, lowest - 15 per cent.
Rainfall : Nil.
FORECAST: Clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 45 and 26 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
Attn : Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce's indefinite trade bandh in protest against introduction
of Local Body Tax by the Maharashtra Government today entered eight day and no hope to resolve
the problem. Major wholesale foodgrain and oil market remained closed and wore a deserted look.
However, auctions in Nagpur APMC carried on with weak trading activity. This affected arrival of
soyabean and gram in all over soyabean mandis in Vidarbha.