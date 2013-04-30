Nagpur, Apr 30 Gram prices in the trading activity of the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up on increased demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX and fresh enquiries from South-based millers also helped to push up prices, sources said Tuesday. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,050-3,250 2,900-3,250 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 4,000-4,468 Moong Auction n.a. 5,000-5,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 44.7 degree Celsius (112.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 26.5 degree Celsius (79.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 51 per cent, lowest - 14 per cent. Rainfall : Nil. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 45 and 27 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) Attn : Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce's indefinite trade bandh in protest against introduction of Local Body Tax by the Maharashtra Government today entered ninth day and no hope to resolve the problem. Now political parties also entered in support of the agitation and Nagpur unit of Bhartiya Janata Party announced Nagpur Bandh tomorrow, May 1. Major wholesale foodgrain and oil market remained closed today. However, auctions in Nagpur APMC carried on with weak trading activity. This affected arrival of soyabean and gram in all over soyabean mandis in Vidarbha.