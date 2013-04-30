Nagpur, Apr 30 Gram prices in the trading activity of the Nagpur Agriculture Produce
and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up on increased demand from local millers amid weak supply
from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX and fresh enquiries from South-based millers also
helped to push up prices, sources said Tuesday.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,050-3,250 2,900-3,250
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 4,000-4,468
Moong Auction n.a. 5,000-5,200
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 44.7 degree Celsius (112.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
26.5 degree Celsius (79.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 51 per cent, lowest - 14 per cent.
Rainfall : Nil.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 45 and 27 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
Attn : Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce's indefinite trade bandh in protest against introduction
of Local Body Tax by the Maharashtra Government today entered ninth day and no hope to resolve
the problem. Now political parties also entered in support of the agitation and Nagpur unit of
Bhartiya Janata Party announced Nagpur Bandh tomorrow, May 1. Major wholesale foodgrain and oil
market remained closed today. However, auctions in Nagpur APMC carried on with weak trading
activity. This affected arrival of soyabean and gram in all over soyabean mandis in Vidarbha.