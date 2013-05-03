Nagpur, May 3 Gram and tuar prices in the trading activity of the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down on poor demand from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also affected sentiment, according to source. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,001-3,250 3,050-3,270 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,900-4,305 4,000-4,355 Moong Auction n.a. 5,000-5,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 45.6 degree Celsius (114.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 28.2 degree Celsius (82.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 51 per cent, lowest - 14 per cent. Rainfall : Nil. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 45 and 28 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) Attn : Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce's indefinite trade bandh in protest against introduction of Local Body Tax by the Maharashtra Government on the call given by Federation of Associations on Maharashtra (FAM) continued in all over Vidarbha. Major wholesale foodgrain and oil market remained closed today. However, auctions in Nagpur APMC began with weak trading activity. On this issue, a meeting of members of NVCC and FAM chief Mohan Gurnani with Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan will be held in Mumbai tomorrow, May 4 to solve the issue.