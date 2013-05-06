Nagpur, May 6 Gram and tuar prices in the trading activity of the Nagpur Agriculture
Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on lack of buying support from local
millers amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX in gram, downward trend in
Madhya Pradesh gram prices and increased overseas supply also pulled down prices, according to
source.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,010-3,260 3,010-3,310
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 4,000-4,220 4,000-4,290
Moong Auction n.a. 5,000-5,200
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 44.8 degree Celsius (112.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
30.2 degree Celsius (86.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : Nil.
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky with chances of thunder development towards evening or night.
Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 45 and 30 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
Attn : Traders associations in all over Maharashtra decided to intensify its ongoing anti-Local
Body Tax (LBT) stir till abolition of it as Chief Minister refused to withdraw it. Major
wholesale foodgrain and oil market remained closed today. However, auctions in Nagpur APMC
carried on with low business transaction.