Nagpur, May 6 Gram and tuar prices in the trading activity of the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on lack of buying support from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX in gram, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and increased overseas supply also pulled down prices, according to source. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,010-3,260 3,010-3,310 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 4,000-4,220 4,000-4,290 Moong Auction n.a. 5,000-5,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 44.8 degree Celsius (112.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 30.2 degree Celsius (86.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky with chances of thunder development towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 45 and 30 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) Attn : Traders associations in all over Maharashtra decided to intensify its ongoing anti-Local Body Tax (LBT) stir till abolition of it as Chief Minister refused to withdraw it. Major wholesale foodgrain and oil market remained closed today. However, auctions in Nagpur APMC carried on with low business transaction.