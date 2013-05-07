Nagpur, May 7 Gram and tuar prices in the trading activity of the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on poor buying support from local millers amid release of stock from stockists. Easy condition on NCDEX in gram, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and good overseas tuar arrival also pushed down prices in weak trading activity, according to source. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,270 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,950-4,370 4,000-4,410 Moong Auction n.a. 5,000-5,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 45.2 degree Celsius (113.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 28.1 degree Celsius (82.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 57 per cent, lowest - 21 per cent. Rainfall : Nil. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 45 and 29 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) Attn : Local Body Tax (LBT) : Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce's (NVCC) indefinite trade bandh entered 16th day and no hope to resolve the issue. Major wholesale foodgrain and oil market remained closed today.