Nagpur, May 7 Gram and tuar prices in the trading activity of the Nagpur Agriculture
Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on poor buying support from local
millers amid release of stock from stockists. Easy condition on NCDEX in gram, downward trend in
Madhya Pradesh gram prices and good overseas tuar arrival also pushed down prices in weak
trading activity, according to source.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,270
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 3,950-4,370 4,000-4,410
Moong Auction n.a. 5,000-5,200
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 45.2 degree Celsius (113.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
28.1 degree Celsius (82.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 57 per cent, lowest - 21 per cent.
Rainfall : Nil.
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 45 and 29
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
Attn : Local Body Tax (LBT) : Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce's (NVCC) indefinite trade bandh
entered 16th day and no hope to resolve the issue. Major wholesale foodgrain and oil market
remained closed today.