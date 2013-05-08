Nagpur, May 8 Gram and tuar prices in the trading activity of the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on increased demand from local millers amid tight supply from producing regions. Notable rise on NCDEX in gram, healthy hike in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and reported demand from South-based millers also pushed up prices, according to source. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,150-3,210 3,105-3,200 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,950-4,370 3,950-4,350 Moong Auction n.a. 5,000-5,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 45.2 degree Celsius (116.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 28.1 degree Celsius (82.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 62 per cent, lowest - 23 per cent. Rainfall : Nil. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 45 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) Attn : No decision on LBT : Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce's indefinite trader bandh to protest against introduction of Local Body TAX (LBT) still continued and major wholesale foodgrain and oil market remained closed today.