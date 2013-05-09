Nagpur, May 9 Gram and tuar prices in the trading activity of the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed upward trend on good demand from local millers amid tight supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and weak overseas supply also boosted prices, according to source. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,150-3,240 3,150-3,200 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,950-4,405 3,950-4,360 Moong Auction n.a. 5,000-5,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 46.3 degree Celsius (115.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 30.3 degree Celsius (86.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 46 and 28 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) Attn : Non-LBT stir enters 18th day : Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce's indefinite trader bandh for introduction of Local Body TAX (LBT) still continued and major wholesale foodgrain and oil market remained closed today.