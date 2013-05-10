Nagpur, May 10 Gram and tuar prices in the trading activity of the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down on lack of demand from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Good overseas supply and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also affected prices in thin trading activity, according to source. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,995-3,225 3,150-3,240 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 4,050-4,320 4,050-4,400 Moong Auction n.a. 5,000-5,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 46.7 degree Celsius (116.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 28.0 degree Celsius (82.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 47 and 28 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) Attn : Non-LBP stir continues : Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce's indefinite trader bandh for introduction of Local Body TAX (LBT) by the Maharashtra government today entered 19th day. Major wholesale foodgrain and oil market in all over Vidarbha remained closed today.