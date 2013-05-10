Nagpur, May 10 Gram and tuar prices in the trading activity of the Nagpur
Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down on lack of demand from local
millers amid high moisture content arrival. Good overseas supply and easy condition in Madhya
Pradesh gram prices also affected prices in thin trading activity, according to source.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,995-3,225 3,150-3,240
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 4,050-4,320 4,050-4,400
Moong Auction n.a. 5,000-5,200
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 46.7 degree Celsius (116.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
28.0 degree Celsius (82.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : Nil.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 47 and 28 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
Attn : Non-LBP stir continues : Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce's indefinite trader bandh for
introduction of Local Body TAX (LBT) by the Maharashtra government today entered 19th day. Major
wholesale foodgrain and oil market in all over Vidarbha remained closed today.