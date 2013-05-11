Nagpur, May 11 Gram and tuar prices in the trading activity of the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of buying suppport from local millers amid increased overseas arrival. Downward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices, according to source. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,900-3,200 2,990-3,225 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,820-4,350 3,860-4,400 Moong Auction n.a. 5,000-5,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 46.0 degree Celsius (114.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 31.5 degree Celsius (88.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 28 per cent, lowest - 17 per cent. Rainfall : Nil. FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with chances of rain or thundershowers. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 45 and 30 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) Attn : Non-LBP stir still on : Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce's indefinite trader bandh against introduction of Local Body TAX (LBT) by the Maharashtra government today entered 20th day. Major wholesale foodgrain and oil market in all over Vidarbha remained closed. A meeting of major trade organisations has been organised today here in the evening. Nagpur APMC will be closed on Monday on the occasion of Akshya Tritiya.