Nagpur, May 16 Gram and tuar prices in the trading activity of the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on increased demand from local millers amid tight supply from producing regions because of NVCC's indefinite trade bandh. Healthy rise on NCDEX in gram and fresh enquiries from South-based millers also pushed up prices, according to source. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,020-3,220 2,960-3,200 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 4,140-4,525 4,050-4,460 Moong Auction n.a. 5,000-5,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 43.6 degree Celsius (110.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 27.5 degree Celsius (81.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 28 per cent, lowest - 17 per cent. Rainfall : Nil. FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with chances of thundery development towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 45 and 29 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) Attn : Non-LBP stir begins : Traders today resumed their indefinite strike against local body tax (LBT) on the call given by the Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC). Major foodgrain and oil markets remained closed while the auctions in Nagpur APMC is going on with weak trading activity.