Nagpur, May 17 Gram and tuar prices in the trading activity of the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher increased buying support from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions because of NVCC's strike. Fresh rise on NCDEX in gram and reported demand from South-based millers also boosted prices, according to source. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,940-3,290 2,940-3,220 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,930-4,525 3,850-4,525 Moong Auction n.a. 5,000-5,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 45.4 degree Celsius (113.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 29.5 degree Celsius (85.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 45 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) Attn : Non-LBP stir continues : Traders' indefinite strike against local body tax (LBT) on the call given by the Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) entered second day. Major foodgrain and oil markets remained closed while the auctions in Nagpur APMC is going on with weak trading activity.