Nagpur, May 17 Gram and tuar prices in the trading activity of the Nagpur
Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher increased buying support from
local millers amid weak supply from producing regions because of NVCC's strike. Fresh rise on
NCDEX in gram and reported demand from South-based millers also boosted prices, according to
source.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,940-3,290 2,940-3,220
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 3,930-4,525 3,850-4,525
Moong Auction n.a. 5,000-5,200
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 45.4 degree Celsius (113.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
29.5 degree Celsius (85.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : Nil.
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 45 and 25
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
Attn : Non-LBP stir continues : Traders' indefinite strike against local body tax (LBT) on the
call given by the Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) entered second day. Major foodgrain
and oil markets remained closed while the auctions in Nagpur APMC is going on with weak trading
activity.