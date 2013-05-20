Nagpur, May 20 Gram and tuar prices in the trading activity of the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on lack of demand from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX in gram, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and increased overseas supply also pulled down prices in thin trading activity, according to source. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,900-3,190 2,970-3,230 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 4,040-4,525 4,100-4,525 Moong Auction n.a. 5,000-5,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 47.3 degree Celsius (117.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 27.9 degree Celsius (82.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 43 per cent, lowest - 23 per cent. Rainfall : Nil. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky with chances of rains or thundershowers towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 47 and 29 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) Attn : Traders, CM meet on LBT today : Traders' indefinite strike against introduction of local body tax (LBT) on the call given by the Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) still continued. Major foodgrain and oil markets remained closed today while the auctions in Nagpur APMC functioning smoothly with minimum business activity. A meeting of traders unions and Maharashtra Chief Minister has been organised today in Mumbai.