Nagpur, May 21 Gram and tuar prices in the trading activity of the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on increased demand from local millers amid tight supply from producing regions because of NVCC's trade bandh. Notable rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and enquiries from South-based millers also boosted prices, according to source. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,910-3,120 2,870-3,100 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 4,110-4,520 4,040-4,520 Moong Auction n.a. 5,000-5,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 47.5 degree Celsius (117.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 28.5 degree Celsius (83.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : Nil. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 47 and 29 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) Attn : Trade bandh against LBT conitnues : Traders' indefinite strike against introduction of local body tax (LBT) on the call given by the Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) continued in all over Vidarbha. Major foodgrain and oil markets remained closed today while the auctions in Nagpur APMC functioning smoothly with minimum business activity.