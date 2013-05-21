Nagpur, May 21 Gram and tuar prices in the trading activity of the Nagpur
Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on increased demand from
local millers amid tight supply from producing regions because of NVCC's trade bandh. Notable
rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and enquiries from South-based millers
also boosted prices, according to source.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,910-3,120 2,870-3,100
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 4,110-4,520 4,040-4,520
Moong Auction n.a. 5,000-5,200
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 47.5 degree Celsius (117.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
28.5 degree Celsius (83.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : Nil.
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 47 and 29
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
Attn : Trade bandh against LBT conitnues : Traders' indefinite strike against introduction of
local body tax (LBT) on the call given by the Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) continued
in all over Vidarbha. Major foodgrain and oil markets remained closed today while the auctions
in Nagpur APMC functioning smoothly with minimum business activity.